Apollos University Announces the Spring 2020 Scholarship Program

GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apollos University is committed to connecting individuals to career-advancing knowledge. We are dedicated to improving lives, to serving the local-global community , and to providing the highest quality education at an affordable tuition rate to students who seek to increase their career advancement opportunities and enhance their leadership skills. In keeping with our vision and mission, Apollos is offering two scholarship programs, one specific to Montana residents and one available to students around the world.The Apollos University Provost, Dr. Robin Westerik, stated, “We are dedicated to improving lives, to serving the local/global community, and to providing the highest quality education at an affordable tuition rate to students who seek to increase their career advancement opportunities and enhance their leadership skills.”Apollos is offering 3 (one 25% and two 15%) tuition scholarship opportunities at all degree levels including (1) Associate of Science in Business Administration (2) Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA), (3) Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT), (4) Master of Business Administration (MBA), (5) Master of Science in Organizational Management (MSOM), and (6) Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA).Deadline to apply is on or before May 22, 2020Winners will be announced May 31, 2020Eligibility requirements for each program are as follows:1) 2020 Apollos Scholarship Program2) Apply to the applicable degree program at https://apollos.edu/account/register.aspx and complete the online Orientation Program by May 22, 2020.3) Pay the application fee and submit the required paperwork to complete the application process by May 22, 2020.4) Complete and email a typed, 2-page, double spaced essay (Times New Roman 12-point font) describing “Your academic and professional achievements to date and how an Apollos degree will further your personal and career goals.” Email completed essay to info@apollos.edu with the subject line “Spring 2020 Apollos Scholarship” by May 22, 2020.2020 Montana Resident Scholarship Program1) Proof of Montana Residency2) Apply to the applicable degree program at https://apollos.edu/account/register.aspx and complete the online Orientation Program by May 22, 2020.3) Pay the application fee and submit the required paperwork to complete the application process by May 22, 2020.4) Complete and email a typed, 2-page, double spaced essay (Times New Roman 12-point font) describing “Your academic and professional achievements to date and how an Apollos degree will further your personal and career goals.” Email completed essay to info@apollos.edu with the subject line “Spring 2020 Montana Resident Scholarship” by May 22, 2020.For more information contact: info@apollos.edu



