John Schneider and Trick Pony’s Keith Burns Premiere “Trump Card” Music Video, and Live Video Featuring Jay Sekulow Band

John Schneider and Trick Pony's Keith Burns have teamed up for the new single, “Trump Card.” An exclusive live performance also features the Jay Sekulow Band.

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legendary actor and chart-topping recording artist, John Schneider, and Trick Pony's Keith Burns, have teamed up for the brand new single, “Trump Card.” The official music video for the tongue-in-cheek nod to the Commander-in-Chief premieres on Schneider’s YouTube channel tonight at 8:00 p.m. CDT, and an exclusive live performance with the Jay Sekulow Band premiered this morning on Jay Sekulow’s Facebook page. Schneider also appeared on today’s Jay Sekulow Live to talk about being a conservative in Hollywood, The Dukes of Hazzard and much more.Schneider and Burns joined the Jay Sekulow Band in a Nashville-area studio in February, just days after Sekulow led President Donald J. Trump’s defense team to a victorious impeachment acquittal. When he’s not arguing cases at the Supreme Court of the United States or testifying before Congress, Sekulow can be found behind his drum set or playing guitar with the Jay Sekulow Band. What started as a hobby has turned into a stellar lineup with an all-star cast, featuring former members of Kansas, Petra, DC Talk, and more. Over the past few years, the band has performed with legendary guests such as Ricky Skaggs and Lee Greenwood, and their music videos have been streamed by millions online."It’s amazing to me that so much talent and passion can live in one person,” says Schneider. "Jay approaches music with the same excellence he approaches law. What an honor to show this song to the world through Jay's gifts!”Watch the "Trump Card” music video: https://youtu.be/gM9qfC2uRLc Watch the “Trump Card” Live Performance featuring Jay Sekulow Band: https://www.facebook.com/JaySekulow/videos/528095901240953/ Watch the John Schneider interview on Jay Sekulow Live: https://www.facebook.com/JaySekulow/videos/241823380464562/ ABOUT JOHN SCHNEIDER: John’s extensive acting career includes the iconic roles of "Bo Duke" on The Dukes of Hazzard, “Jonathan Kent” on Smallville and "Jim Cryer" on his current series, Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots (now in Season 7). John was also a fan favorite on Dancing with the Stars in 2018. In addition to his incredible acting career, John has over 20 albums to his credit and four #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart. It’s also worth noting that John co-founded (with Marie Osmond) the Children's Miracle Network. For more info, visit https://johnschneiderstudios.com ABOUT JAY SEKULOW: Jay Sekulow is Chief Counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), one of the most prestigious law firms in the country. He is an accomplished Supreme Court advocate, renowned expert on religious liberty, a #1 New York Times bestselling author, and a respected broadcaster.



