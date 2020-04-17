Toromont to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 1

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) will release its first quarter 2020 results after markets close on Thursday, April 30, 2020.



Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the financial results and operating highlights. The conference will begin with a brief address by Scott J. Medhurst, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael S. McMillan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd., followed by a question and answer period for investment analysts.

A live audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on Toromont's website at www.toromont.com. To participate, please call 1-800-898-3989 or 416-406-0743 (Toronto area), 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required. A digital replay of the teleconference will be available after the conclusion of the call until midnight, May 8, 2020. Please call 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 (Toronto area) and enter passcode 6797299# to listen to the replay.

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.

For more information contact:

Michael S. McMillan

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Toromont Industries Ltd.

T: (416) 514-4790



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.