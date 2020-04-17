/EIN News/ -- Paris, Amsterdam, April 17, 2020





Press release





Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares in respect of 2020 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Annual General Meeting

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") has previously announced that Friday, May 8, 2020, (7:00pm, Australian Eastern Standard Time) will be the record date for the purpose of determining CHESS Depositary Interest ("CDI") holders' entitlement to give voting instructions for the Annual General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE ("URW SE") to be held on May 15, 2020.

URW SE has sought and been granted from the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") waivers to allow URW to defer, and not to process conversions between its stapled share and CDI registers, during the period commencing on and including Monday, May 4, 2020, and ending on and including Wednesday, May 13, 2020, (the voting entitlement record date for URW SE shareholders).

Therefore, there will be a deferral and no-processing of conversions between URW's stapled share and CDI registers during the period described above.

The waivers are intended to prevent the potential for votes to be cast twice in respect of the same URW SE ordinary shares as a result of the record date for determining entitlements to vote at the 2020 Annual General Meeting for CDI holders being earlier than the record date for determining URW SE shareholders’ entitlement to vote.





For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Samuel Warwood

Maarten Otte

+33 1 76 77 58 02

Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations

Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie

+33 1 76 77 57 94

Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com





