Kalos Capital: GPB Capital Holdings Investigation of Scott Cramer and Thomas Rauchegger

Kalos Capital is being investigated by a national investment fraud law firm regarding the sales of GPB Capital products by Scott Cramer and Thomas Rauchegger.

PALM BEACH, FL, USA, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haselkorn & Thibaut, P. A., is investigating potential sales practice and supervision issues related to financial advisors, Scott Cramer and Thomas Rauchegger, who are with Kalos Capital, Inc. Messrs. Cramer and Rauchegger maintain an office in the Orlando suburb of Maitland, FL.The attorneys of Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. at investmentfraudlawyers.com have pending FINRA arbitration claims against Kalos Capital and are actively investigating potential sales practice and supervision issues relating Kalos Capital’s use of the term “Endowment Model” in conjunction with the sale of troubled non-traded private placement securities.The attorneys of Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. have received calls relating to similar issues in connection with investments and investment strategies recommended by Messrs. Cramer and Rauchegger, who conduct business under the name Cramer & Rauchegger, Inc., Retirement and Estate Planning Specialists. Some of the investments at issue include non-traded REITs, non-traded BDCs, and other alternative investments including but not limited to:GPB Capital: GPB Capital is facing multiple accusations of being a Ponzi-like scheme, with pending investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) and FINRA. Late last year, GPB’s Chief Compliance Officer was indicted. In November 2019 GPB Capital informed investors that no financial audit would occur anytime in the near future.Any serious due diligence by Kalos Capital and Cramer & Rauchegger would have revealed that the GPB Capital securities were dubious offerings at best. In complaints filed with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) our clients have alleged that GPB Capital’s issues were readily ascertainable by broker-dealer firms conducting a reasonable and proper level of due diligence, as various aspects of the proposed offerings raised questions related to GPB Capital’s senior management, the underlying business, and/or intra-fund lending practices.GPB Capital Holding’s funds include:• GPB Automotive Fund• GPB Automotive Income• GPB Holdings II and III• GPB Waste ManagementNorthstar Healthcare Income, Inc.: A non-traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on healthcare real estate. The last stated estimated value from the sponsor was listed at $6.25/share, while the most recent trading range reported by a secondary market source was in the $2.65/share to $2.80/share range. See Central Trade and Transfer. For many investors, this is a big drop from the $10.00/share original sale price. It should be noted this pricing information is largely prior to the impact of the most recent market events.Potential Claims Under InvestigationThe potential claims (still being investigated) involving Scott Cramer, Thomas Rauchegger, Cramer & Rauchegger, Inc. and Kalos Capital, Inc. are based (at least in part) on supervision issues related to the firm based on the manner in which in conducted its due diligence and sales practices (i.e. the use of the “Endowment Model”) related to the sale of some or all of the above securities to a retail investor client.Direct Participation Products include products such as non-traded business development companies (BDCs), non-traded REITs, oil and gas offerings, equipment leasing products, and other alternative investments. These alternative investments rarely produce profits for investors and are often misrepresented or simply unsuitable for many retail investors because of their illiquidity, high fees and cost structure.Financial advisors selling these products are often paid higher than average commission in order to incentivize them to hype these otherwise inferior quality investments, thus creating an artificial market for these investments.Financial advisors and the firms they work for that supervise the approval and sale of such products (such as Kalos Capital, Inc.) have a responsibility to treat investors fairly. This often includes making suitable investment recommendations, placing investor’s interests ahead of their own interests, and doing so after conducting reasonable and proper due diligence. Due diligence typically includes an independent investigation by the firm into the investment’s underlying business, its properties including its benefits, risks, tax consequences, issuer, history, and other relevant factors. Appropriate due diligence would also generally identify that an alternative investment’s high costs, illiquidity, and any potential conflicts of interest.SUITABILITY/SUPERVISION ISSUES - SALES OF NON-TRADED REITs and BDCsThese investments are generally offered by financial advisors working at independent broker-dealer firms. They represent one type of Direct Participation Programs (DPPs). Non-Traded REITs and BDCs are typically risky illiquid alternative investments that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) define as a “Reg D” offerings also known as “private placements.” The reference to Regulation D provides exemptions from the typical registration requirements of Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933. A brokerage firm selling a private placement still has a duty to conduct a reasonable investigation of any securities it recommends.The types of problems that FINRA found in the past with regard to some private placements were significant and include outright fraud and sales practice abuse in Regulation D offerings. With private placements, the firm recommending the investment to a customer must also conduct a reasonable investigation into the issuer and its management, the business prospects of the issuer, the assets held by or to be acquired by the issuer, the claims being made by the issuer, and the intended use of the offering. Failure of a firm to adequately investigate a given private placement can result in a violation of antifraud provisions of federal securities law, as well as FINRA Rule 2010 (adherence to just and equitable principles of trade) and Rule 2020 (prohibiting manipulative and fraudulent devices). In addition to various cases and enforcement actions cited in Regulatory Notice 10-22 (and its endnotes), another sweep by FINRA resulted in more crackdowns on firms (and individuals) that did not conduct a reasonable investigation before selling private placements to customers.Also, with respect to private placement investments, broker-dealer firms still must supervise their brokers in the investigation and recommendation being made to the customer. In addition to the typical supervision duties that a broker-dealer firm has over its registered representatives, as required by FINRA Rule 3010, private placements necessitate additional supervisory procedures. As reminded by FINRA Regulatory Notice 10-22, those additional supervisory procedures must be reasonably designed to ensure that a broker-dealer firm’s registered representatives: (1) engage in an inquiry that is sufficiently rigorous to comply with their legal and regulatory requirements; (2) perform the analysis required by FINRA Rule 2111 (formerly, NASD Rule 2310); (3) qualify their customers as eligible to purchase securities offered pursuant to Regulation D; and (4) do not violate the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws or FINRA rules in connection with their preparation or distribution of offering documents or sales literature. Importantly, each Reg. D offering must be properly supervised “before it is marketed to other firms or sold directly to customers.”What to do if you have knowledge regarding these issues?Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. is investigating these issues and if you are a current or former client of Cramer & Rauchegger, Inc. and Kalos Capital, Inc. with knowledge regarding any of the issues related to any sales practice or supervision issues involved in the handling of your investment accounts, please contact our offices.Haselkorn & Thibaut (InvestmentFraudLawyers.com) is an investment fraud law firm that specializes in representing investor clients in investment fraud matters and FINRA arbitration cases nationwide. The two name partners have over 45 years of combined legal experience representing investors (both individual and institutional investors) seeking to aggressively pursue their claims and maximizing client recoveries of investment losses for victims of negligence or investment fraud. For investors faced with investment losses, a FINRA Dispute Resolution customer dispute may be the way to go if you want to recover your losses in a private, confidential, and efficient alternative (compared to state or federal court litigation).One of the best decisions you can make in this process is to consider having experienced securities arbitration attorneys by your side, to help you maximize your potential recovery of investment losses. The securities arbitration attorneys at Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. (InvestmentFraudLawyers.com) can help you from start to finish in this process. This FINRA Dispute process is a private arbitration process between you and your brokerage firm. There are typically no depositions, and the process is intended to be a faster, more efficient and less expensive alternative to court litigation.The sole purpose of this notice is to investigate the manner in which Cramer & Rauchegger and Kalos Capital, Inc., marketed the term “Endowment Model” and handled investment recommendations and transactions described above with investors as well as the supervision of same. If you have any knowledge or experience with these matters, please contact Haselkorn & Thibaut, P. A. at www.investfraudlawyers.com or call 1-888-628-5590.



