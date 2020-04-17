GULF Companies Estimates 10% Savings of Estimating Hours with ARES PRISM Software

GULF Companies selects ARES PRISM Estimating Software for quality control, data management, and reporting.

A Houston-based engineering company in the pipeline industry has seen a 10% reduction in estimating man-hours while utilizing ARES PRISM estimating software.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GULF Companies (GULF), a Houston-based engineering company in the pipeline industry, has selected ARES PRISM project controls software as its new estimating solution. GULF specializes in the project management, engineering and construction management of transportation & midstream systems from the wellhead through, and including, the terminal.

These pipeline projects are often complex; requiring quality project management and consistent estimates. GULF decided to implement PRISM Estimating software which will increase estimate accuracy and centralize estimating data. Previously, GULF utilized spreadsheets to manage estimations which became labor intensive and lacked quality control. PRISM Estimating will enable GULF to better track deliverables, milestones to deliverables, and effort hours for deliverables.

“After reviewing four other estimating applications, it became apparent that PRISM Estimating was going to be the most robust and fastest to implement solution,” Jared Coe, Project Manager at GULF, said.

With PRISM Estimating in place, GULF will be able to forecast rates using trends and averages to evaluate the cost of line items used in previous projects across a user-defined timeline. GULF will also be able to utilize the estimating tool for 2D takeoff, 3D models, and BIM takeoff.

“PRISM Estimating provided a solution for all of our major business problems; specifically, quality control, data management, and reporting,” Coe explained. “By using PRISM Estimating and eliminating Excel workbooks, we have been able to standardize our setup and reporting. This eliminates many keystroke errors and ensures that we produce the highest quality product possible.”

With PRISM Estimating, two or more estimators can work on the same estimate at the same time and standardized reports provide for a consistent format across all projects and estimators.

“We are excited with the results that GULF is already experiencing with PRISM Estimating – an estimated 10 percent reduction of estimating man-hours,” Geoffrey Stubson, Chief Financial Officer of ARES Project Management, LLC, said. “PRISM Estimating is a vital component of the ARES PRISM platform and will allow GULF to build business intelligence starting with a good estimate.”

ARES PRISM software is used by many oil and gas organizations to deliver projects on-time and within budget. The PRISM software modules include estimating, cost management, engineering management, procurement, document and contract management, field management, executive dashboards, and our integration platform. For more information about ARES PRISM, please contact prisminfo@aresprism.com.

About GULF Companies:

GULF Companies has served the energy industry since 1953, providing quality project management, engineering and design, GIS, procurement, pipeline integrity, field inspection and construction management services to the worldwide oil and gas industry. GULF’s worldwide experience has led its project teams to complete projects in some of nature’s most extreme conditions, from the frozen tundra of Alaska to the searing deserts of the Middle East. Land or sea, mountainous terrain or pristine valleys, GULF has successfully executed oil and gas projects characterized by the most complex logistics. www.gulfcompanies.com

About ARES PRISM:

ARES PRISM is an enterprise project controls software that manages the complete project lifecycle delivering dependable forecasts, cost control, and performance measurement. PRISM is a scalable, robust and intuitive system that harnesses industry best practices and integrates all aspects of the project, including cost and schedule, change management, project estimating, earned value, contracts & procurement, and field progressing. Achieve superior project management with increased visibility and control, boosted accuracy and efficiency, and improved financial performance. Learn more at www.aresprism.com.



