Coronavirus - Uganda: Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine receives Essential medical equipment

On behalf of the National Task Force, the PS Dr. Diana Atwine received Essential medical equipment comprising of; patient beds, suction machines, nebulizer, PPE and pulse oxymeter. This will be dispatched to the COVID-19 isolation unit at Entebbe Grade B Hospital.



