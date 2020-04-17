Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Becton, Dickinson and Company – BDX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) between November 5, 2019 and February 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 27, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants misstated and/or failed to disclose: (1) certain of Becton’s Alaris infusion pumps experienced software errors and alarm prioritization issues; (2) as a result, the Company was investing in remediation efforts to address these product issues, rather than a software upgrade to “make enhancements;” (3) the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory delays in connection with the software remediation; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Becton was reasonably likely to recall certain of its Alaris infusion pumps; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

