Bloom Healthcare Announces Continuing Care COVID-19 Task Force

Cooperative Program Across Health Partners For End-to-End Coronavirus Care

Our task force represents a joint response to a communal threat and we are dedicated to alleviating the strain on our hospitals, providing patients with quality care at home, and continuing to fight!” — Thomas Lally CEO of Bloom Healthcare

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloom Healthcare, a Colorado-based, physician-led primary and urgent care provider, is pioneering Colorado’s efforts to treat COVID-19 in the home.

Bloom announced it is leading a COVID-19 Task Force consisting of the top home health, personal care, durable medical equipment, oxygen, and palliative care groups in the industry.

In partnership with several local hospital systems, this Bloom-led Task Force brings high-touch, technology and testing-driven COVID-19 care and monitoring, home to patients before and after coronavirus related hospitalizations. Via this effort, the Task Force will meet care needs, monitor for rapid changes in condition, and help patients achieve goals of recovery and comfort.

The efforts of this task force will help to alleviate the strain of this pandemic on our local hospital systems, ensuring patients most in need of care in the ICU are able to access that care, and that patients recovering from COVID-19 receive the monitoring, therapy, medications, and overall care needed to regain their independence in the home. Task force standards of care include daily patient touch points, remote patient monitoring, 24/7 physician availability, and ongoing coordination with hospitalists and primary care providers involved in patient care.

Bloom can receive and start care on COVID-19 patients seven days per week. The intake process is simple and new patients can be scheduled with providers the same day.



About Bloom Healthcare: We provide physician-led healthcare specializing in caring for older adults, in communities and private homes. Bloom Healthcare has had the honor of delivering primary care to complex patients for nearly 20 years, treating some of the most vulnerable, chronically ill individuals in the home and surrounding assisted living communities. Bloom specializes in transitioning patients from the hospital and setting them up for success in the home. We treat conditions including chronic heart failure, diabetes, dementia, COPD, AFIB, and all of their associated complications.



Bloom remains dedicated to supporting our patients and communities during the COVID-19 outbreak. In an effort to limit patient and provider exposure while still providing vitally needed access to quality care, we will be offering Telehealth services to all of our partner communities for the duration of the coronavirus threat. Our providers will be available to treat patients on multiple days throughout the week as well as weekends for pain and symptom management, medication management, and virtual admissions.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.