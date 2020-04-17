COVID-19 “Cease Fire” for the United States on April 23, 2020 and successful ‘Opening Up America Again’ initiative predicted

U.S. Physician Scientist Dr. Steven Quay, MD, PhD offers his predictions based on COVID-19 case growth model and firsthand eye witness to Taiwan’s coronavirus best practice policies, many of which are mirrored in the U.S. Administration’s policies

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician-scientist and inventor Dr. Steven Quay, MD, PhD announced today that his proprietary model of COVID-19 case growth predicts that the United States as a whole will be able to declare a SARS-CoV-2 “cease fire” on April 23, 2020, although individual states will continue to battle the pandemic. His model has successfully predicted a similar success in nine European countries, some of which are beginning to successfully reopen their economies.



He also believes the ‘Opening Up America Again’ initiative will be successful based on his firsthand witnessing of Taiwan’s policies and practices. Many of the Administration’s initiatives have been successfully used by Taiwan to contain the virus and then permit the country to return to near normal. Taiwan is considered to have the most successful SARS-CoV-2 response in the world, with a total of 395 cases and 6 deaths. The case rate in Taiwan is 17 per million population compared to Spain and Italy where there have been 3956 and 2794 cases per million (CPM), respectively.

“The timing of the Administration’s ‘Opening Up America Again’ initiative is prescient,” stated Dr. Quay. “Within the last 48 hours my model predicted that on April 23rd the U.S. would cross the threshold seen in all other countries that defines a cease fire against SARS-CoV-2. A cease fire is defined as a time when exponential growth has ended and daily case velocity is negative. With that achievement the country can begin to turn to the process and steps needed to restart the economy. Here in Taiwan, schools, businesses, restaurants, and public transportation are all operating in a near normal condition as governmental policies have worked to stop the virus and reduce infectivity. I believe the Administration’s plan announced yesterday will do the same for the United States in due course, as each state tailors its response to circumstances in their respective areas.”

“In looking at the three phase approach of the Administration, the decision to put these tools in the hands of the state governors will be critical to success,” Dr. Quay added. “Clearly Hawaii and Montana, with under 400 cases per million population are at a different place in the battle than New York and New Jersey, with 11,530 and 8,480 CPM population, respectively.”



“The U.S. economy is the largest in the world and generates $56 billion USD every day when it is fully functioning. To facilitate the ‘Opening Up America Again’ initiative in a manner that prioritizes public health first and foremost while returning America to work as fast as possible, the model is a tool to help guide timing and decisions for our nation’s governors,” continued Dr. Quay. “I stand ready to help in the analysis and interpretation of COVID-19 public health data at the county, state, regional, or national level and to work with U.S. officials in any manner I can to help translate Taiwan’s SARS-CoV-2 best-practices to the U.S. environment.”

About Steven Quay, M.D., PhD.

Steven Quay is the founder, Chairman, and CEO of Seattle-based Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need. Atossa’s current focus is on breast cancer and COVID-19, with the recent announcement of the COVID-19 HOPE drug development program.

Dr. Quay received his M.D., M.A. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, a resident at the Harvard-Massachusetts General Hospital, and was on the faculty of Stanford University School of Medicine for almost a decade. He has over 300 published contributions to medicine which have been cited over 9,700 times.

Dr. Quay has founded six pharmaceutical startups, invented seven FDA-approved medicines, and holds 87 U.S. patents. Over 80 million people have benefited from the drugs he has invented. His current passion is the prevention of the two million yearly breast cancer cases worldwide. A TEDx talk he delivered on breast cancer prevention, “How to Be Smart If You’re Dense,” has been viewed over 200,000 times.



