UPS Adds Over 200 Flights In April To Support Project Airbridge Coronavirus Relief Efforts

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today said it has added over 200 company-owned and chartered air freighter flights in April to support FEMA’s Project Airbridge and other healthcare-related missions. Project Airbridge is a public-private partnership to get vital and life-saving equipment to where it is needed with greater speed. These additional flights serve to meet the soaring demand to ship test kits, personal protective equipment and other supplies necessary for the global response effort.

“With our scale and flexible global network, we are in a unique position to handle Coronavirus response shipments for FEMA and healthcare customers,” said David Abney, UPS Chairman and CEO. “In these uncertain times, our customers depend on us more than ever. Our employees are keeping America moving and meeting the urgent needs created by the pandemic. We will continue to serve and do our part to lead in the fight against COVID-19.”

The vast majority of the additional flights are carrying products from Asia to the U.S. and Europe. UPS is shipping personal protective equipment, ventilators, emergency room monitoring equipment, Coronavirus test kits and other supplies. The company is also proud to have the capabilities to transport specialized products, such as temperature sensitive compounds.

About UPS

