Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 lockdown impacts publication of economic statistics

Publication Expected publication date P0141 - Consumer price index, March 2020 22 April 2020 (Wednesday) P4141 - Electricity generated and available for distribution, March 2020 20 April 2020 ( Monday ) P0142.7 - Export and import unit value indices, February 2020 30 April 2020 (Thursday) P0043 - Statistics of liquidations and insolvencies, March 2020 11 May 2020 (Monday) P3043 - Manufacturing: Utilisation of production capacity by large enterprises, February 2020 12 May 2020 (Tuesday) P2041 - Mining: Production and sales, February 2020 19 May 2020 (Tuesday) P3041.2 - Manufacturing: Production and sales, February 2020 19 May 2020 (Tuesday) P6242.1 - Retail trade sales, February 2020 20 May 2020 (Wednesday) P5041.1 - Selected building statistics of the private sector as reported by local government institutions, February 2020 21 May 2020 (Thursday) P6141.2 - Wholesale trade sales, February 2020 21 May 2020 (Thursday) P6343.2 - Motor trade sales, February 2020 21 May 2020 (Thursday) P0041 - Statistics of civil cases for debt, February 2020 21 May 2020 (Thursday) P6410 - Tourist accommodation, February 2020 25 May 2020 (Monday) P6420 - Food and beverages, February 2020 25 May 2020 (Monday) P7162 - Land transport, February 2020 25 May 2020 (Monday) P0043 - Statistics of liquidations and insolvencies, April 2020 25 May 2020 (Monday) P0141 - Consumer price index, April 2020 27 May 2020 (Wednesday) P0142.1 - Producer price index, March and April 2020 28 May 2020 (Thursday) P0151.1 - Construction materials price indices, March and April 2020 28 May 2020 (Thursday) P0142.7 - Export and import unit value indices, March 2020 28 May 2020 (Thursday) P4141 - Electricity generated and available for distribution, April 2020 4 June 2020 (Thursday) P2041 - Mining: Production and sales, March and April 2020 11 June 2020 (Thursday) P3041.2 - Manufacturing: Production and sales, March and April 2020 11 June 2020 (Thursday) P6242.1 - Retail trade sales, March and April 2020 17 June 2020 (Wednesday) P5041.1 - Selected building statistics of the private sector as reported by local government institutions, March and April 2020 18 June 2020 (Thursday) P6141.2 - Wholesale trade sales, March and April 2020 18 June 2020 (Thursday) P6343.2 - Motor trade sales, March and April 2020 18 June 2020 (Thursday) P0041 - Statistics of civil cases for debt, March and April 2020 18 June 2020 (Thursday) P6410 - Tourist accommodation, March and April 2020 22 June 2020 (Monday) P6420 - Food and beverages, March and April 2020 22 June 2020 (Monday) P7162 - Land transport, March and April 2020 22 June 2020 (Monday) P0043 - Statistics of liquidations and insolvencies, May 2020 22 June 2020 (Monday) P0141 - Consumer price index, May 2020 24 June 2020 (Wednesday) P5041.3 - Selected building statistics of the private sector as reported by local government institutions, 2019 24 June 2020 (Wednesday) P9114 - Financial census of municipalities, 2019 24 June 2030 (Wednesday) P0142.1 - Producer price index, May 2020 25 June 2020 (Thursday) P0151.1 - Construction materials price indices, May 2020 25 June 2020 (Thursday) P0142.7 - Export and import unit value indices, March 2020 25 June 2020 (Thursday) P9119.3 - Financial statistics of national government, 2018/19 25 June 2030 (Thursday) P0044 - Quarterly financial statistics (QFS), March 2020 30 June 2020 (Tuesday) P9110 - Quarterly financial statistics of municipalities, March 2020 30 June 2020 (Tuesday) P0441 - Gross domestic product (GDP), 1st quarter 2020 30 June 2020 (Tuesday)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.