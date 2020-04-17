Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 lockdown impacts publication of economic statistics
Publication
Expected publication date
P0141 - Consumer price index, March 2020
22 April 2020 (Wednesday)
P4141 - Electricity generated and available for distribution, March 2020
20 April 2020 ( Monday )
P0142.7 - Export and import unit value indices, February 2020
30 April 2020 (Thursday)
P0043 - Statistics of liquidations and insolvencies, March 2020
11 May 2020 (Monday)
P3043 - Manufacturing: Utilisation of production capacity by large enterprises,
February 2020
12 May 2020 (Tuesday)
P2041 - Mining: Production and sales, February 2020
19 May 2020 (Tuesday)
P3041.2 - Manufacturing: Production and sales, February 2020
19 May 2020 (Tuesday)
P6242.1 - Retail trade sales, February 2020
20 May 2020 (Wednesday)
P5041.1 - Selected building statistics of the private sector as reported by local government institutions, February 2020
21 May 2020 (Thursday)
P6141.2 - Wholesale trade sales, February 2020
21 May 2020 (Thursday)
P6343.2 - Motor trade sales, February 2020
21 May 2020 (Thursday)
P0041 - Statistics of civil cases for debt, February 2020
21 May 2020 (Thursday)
P6410 - Tourist accommodation, February 2020
25 May 2020 (Monday)
P6420 - Food and beverages, February 2020
25 May 2020 (Monday)
P7162 - Land transport, February 2020
25 May 2020 (Monday)
P0043 - Statistics of liquidations and insolvencies, April 2020
25 May 2020 (Monday)
P0141 - Consumer price index, April 2020
27 May 2020 (Wednesday)
P0142.1 - Producer price index, March and April 2020
28 May 2020 (Thursday)
P0151.1 - Construction materials price indices, March and April 2020
28 May 2020 (Thursday)
P0142.7 - Export and import unit value indices, March 2020
28 May 2020 (Thursday)
P4141 - Electricity generated and available for distribution, April 2020
4 June 2020 (Thursday)
P2041 - Mining: Production and sales, March and April 2020
11 June 2020 (Thursday)
P3041.2 - Manufacturing: Production and sales, March and April 2020
11 June 2020 (Thursday)
P6242.1 - Retail trade sales, March and April 2020
17 June 2020 (Wednesday)
P5041.1 - Selected building statistics of the private sector as reported by local government institutions, March and April 2020
18 June 2020 (Thursday)
P6141.2 - Wholesale trade sales, March and April 2020
18 June 2020 (Thursday)
P6343.2 - Motor trade sales, March and April 2020
18 June 2020 (Thursday)
P0041 - Statistics of civil cases for debt, March and April 2020
18 June 2020 (Thursday)
P6410 - Tourist accommodation, March and April 2020
22 June 2020 (Monday)
P6420 - Food and beverages, March and April 2020
22 June 2020 (Monday)
P7162 - Land transport, March and April 2020
22 June 2020 (Monday)
P0043 - Statistics of liquidations and insolvencies, May 2020
22 June 2020 (Monday)
P0141 - Consumer price index, May 2020
24 June 2020 (Wednesday)
P5041.3 - Selected building statistics of the private sector as reported by local government institutions, 2019
24 June 2020 (Wednesday)
P9114 - Financial census of municipalities, 2019
24 June 2030 (Wednesday)
P0142.1 - Producer price index, May 2020
25 June 2020 (Thursday)
P0151.1 - Construction materials price indices, May 2020
25 June 2020 (Thursday)
P0142.7 - Export and import unit value indices, March 2020
25 June 2020 (Thursday)
P9119.3 - Financial statistics of national government, 2018/19
25 June 2030 (Thursday)
P0044 - Quarterly financial statistics (QFS), March 2020
30 June 2020 (Tuesday)
P9110 - Quarterly financial statistics of municipalities, March 2020
30 June 2020 (Tuesday)
P0441 - Gross domestic product (GDP), 1st quarter 2020
30 June 2020 (Tuesday)
