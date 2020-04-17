There were 531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,897 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 lockdown impacts publication of economic statistics

Publication

Expected publication date

P0141 - Consumer price index, March 2020

22 April 2020 (Wednesday)

P4141 - Electricity generated and available for distribution, March 2020

20 April 2020 ( Monday )

P0142.7 - Export and import unit value indices, February 2020

30 April 2020 (Thursday)

P0043 - Statistics of liquidations and insolvencies, March 2020

11 May 2020 (Monday)

P3043 - Manufacturing: Utilisation of production capacity by large enterprises,

February 2020

12 May 2020 (Tuesday)

P2041 - Mining: Production and sales, February 2020

19 May 2020 (Tuesday)

P3041.2 - Manufacturing: Production and sales, February 2020

19 May 2020 (Tuesday)

P6242.1 - Retail trade sales, February 2020

20 May 2020 (Wednesday)

P5041.1 - Selected building statistics of the private sector as reported by local government institutions, February 2020

21 May 2020 (Thursday)

P6141.2 - Wholesale trade sales, February 2020

21 May 2020 (Thursday)

P6343.2 - Motor trade sales, February 2020

21 May 2020 (Thursday)

P0041 - Statistics of civil cases for debt, February 2020

21 May 2020 (Thursday)

P6410 - Tourist accommodation, February 2020

25 May 2020 (Monday)

P6420 - Food and beverages, February 2020

25 May 2020 (Monday)

P7162 - Land transport, February 2020

25 May 2020 (Monday)

P0043 - Statistics of liquidations and insolvencies, April 2020

25 May 2020 (Monday)

P0141 - Consumer price index, April 2020

27 May 2020 (Wednesday)

P0142.1 - Producer price index, March and April 2020

28 May 2020 (Thursday)

P0151.1 - Construction materials price indices, March and April 2020

28 May 2020 (Thursday)

P0142.7 - Export and import unit value indices, March 2020

28 May 2020 (Thursday)

P4141 - Electricity generated and available for distribution, April 2020

4 June 2020 (Thursday)

P2041 - Mining: Production and sales, March and April 2020

11 June 2020 (Thursday)

P3041.2 - Manufacturing: Production and sales, March and April 2020

11 June 2020 (Thursday)

P6242.1 - Retail trade sales, March and April 2020

17 June 2020 (Wednesday)

P5041.1 - Selected building statistics of the private sector as reported by local government institutions, March and April 2020

18 June 2020 (Thursday)

P6141.2 - Wholesale trade sales, March and April 2020

18 June 2020 (Thursday)

P6343.2 - Motor trade sales, March and April 2020

18 June 2020 (Thursday)

P0041 - Statistics of civil cases for debt, March and April 2020

18 June 2020 (Thursday)

P6410 - Tourist accommodation, March and April 2020

22 June 2020 (Monday)

P6420 - Food and beverages, March and April 2020

22 June 2020 (Monday)

P7162 - Land transport, March and April 2020

22 June 2020 (Monday)

P0043 - Statistics of liquidations and insolvencies, May 2020

22 June 2020 (Monday)

P0141 - Consumer price index, May 2020

24 June 2020 (Wednesday)

P5041.3 - Selected building statistics of the private sector as reported by local government institutions, 2019

24 June 2020 (Wednesday)

P9114 - Financial census of municipalities, 2019

24 June 2030 (Wednesday)

P0142.1 - Producer price index, May 2020

25 June 2020 (Thursday)

P0151.1 - Construction materials price indices, May 2020

25 June 2020 (Thursday)

P0142.7 - Export and import unit value indices, March 2020

25 June 2020 (Thursday)

P9119.3 - Financial statistics of national government, 2018/19

25 June 2030 (Thursday)

P0044 - Quarterly financial statistics (QFS), March 2020

30 June 2020 (Tuesday)

P9110 - Quarterly financial statistics of municipalities, March 2020

30 June 2020 (Tuesday)

P0441 - Gross domestic product (GDP), 1st quarter 2020

30 June 2020 (Tuesday)

