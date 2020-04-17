Coronavirus - Kenya: Living Goods to support 3 Health Facilities and 740 Community Health Volunteers (CHVs)
Living Goods, one of the partners supporting Primary Health Care activities hands over 150 tanks, masks, soaps, tents, 100 set of PPEs, disinfectants & IEC materials to Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti to support 3 health facilities & 740 CHVs.
#KomeshaCorona updateDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
