13 LPL Financial Advisors Recognized By Financial Times

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that 13 of its affiliated advisors have been included in this year’s Financial Times’ Top 400 Financial Advisors list.



LPL Financial advisors included on the 2020 list, listed alphabetically:

Michael Bonevento, Intellectual Capital Group, Wall, N.J.

Patrick Broeske, Lakeside Wealth Management, Fond du Lac, Wis.

Shon Flaharty, Flaharty Asset Management, Clearwater, Fla.

Daniel Gensler, The Gensler Group, Coronado, Calif.

Grant Hartvigson, Rainier Financial Group, Seattle, Wash.

Susan Kaplan, Kaplan Financial Services, Newton Lower Falls, Mass.

David La Pointe, La Pointe Wealth Advisors, Temecula, Calif.

Peter Ledebuhr, Ledebuhr Wealth Management, Naperville, Ill.

Bennett Marks, Marks Group Wealth Management, Minnetonka, Minn.

Lisa Policare, Penn Wealth Planning, New Hope, Penn.

Andy Schwartz, Bleakley Financial Group, Fairfield, N.J.

Judith Tocco, Tocco Financial Services, Tucson, Ariz.

Joseph Walsh Jr., Walsh & Associates, Sarasota, Fla.

“This is a tremendous honor that demonstrates these advisors’ dedication to delivering meaningful, objective financial advice to American families—something that is especially critical now during these challenging times,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “We congratulate each of these talented advisors and truly value their business and partnership. LPL remains committed to delivering integrated technology, resources and innovative solutions to help all of our financial professionals thrive. We wish them continued success.”

For the eighth year, Financial Times has produced the list in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of Financial Times, ranking successful financial advisors based on qualitative and objective methodologies. According to Financial Times, the top advisors were chosen based on a formula made up of several criteria, including assets under management (AUM), AUM growth rate, years of experience, industry credentials, online accessibility and compliance records.

See the full list of FT 400 Top Financial Advisors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

LPL Financial, Financial Times, Ignites Research and the advisor firms listed are separate entities.

This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance. Neither LPL Financial nor the advisors pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 400.

