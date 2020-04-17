Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Provides Update to Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- Knoxville, Tennessee, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (“HITC”) is pleased to announce that we have engaged BrandMETTLE, a leading branding, advertising, marketing, strategy and technology firm located in Nashville, Tennessee to assist us in building a successful brand in the senior living market.

BrandMETTLE was created to introduce a fresh, focused, and thoughtful approach to developing strong brand affinity among “experienced consumers” (55+ market). A critical piece of our business strategy is to develop brand loyalty and advocacy. We believe brand loyalty and advocacy is created when the target audience sees itself authentically reflected in a brand, and we are excited to work with BrandMETTLE to help us achieve this result. Founders Amy LaGrant, a gerontologist, and Matt Brown, a brand strategist, noticed that the market for senior driven products was falling short of building strong brands that could communicate authentically and credibly with an experienced consumer and sought to fill that void through their collaboration.. Collectively, Amy and Matt bring decades of experience creating brand, marketing, and digital strategies for clients of all shapes and sizes. BrandMETTLE’s client roster focuses on senior targeted healthcare technology firms, senior living communities, pharmaceutical concerns and lifestyle brands for the age 55+ consumer. For more information about BrandMETTLE, visit their website at www.yourbrandmettle.com.

“Our engagement of BrandMETTLE, which brings specialized expertise in the senior living technology space, should significantly improve our ability to thoroughly develop critical insights and build a strong reputable brand for our revolutionary products,” said Scott M. Boruff, CEO.

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. is a healthcare technologies company focused on developing effective technologies for monitoring seniors while allowing them to maintain their independence. Healthcare Integrated Technologies is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HITC can be found at www.getinde.com .

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future activities and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "continue," "strategy," "position," "opportunity," statements regarding the "flexibility" of the Company or the negative of any of those terms or other variations of them or by comparable terminology. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Contact:

Mr. Scott M. Boruff, CEO

(865) 237-4448



