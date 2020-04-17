REMINDER: RTI Surgical to Restate Five Years of Financial Results; Investors Who Have Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton Now Before May 22 Deadline

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTI Surgical (NASDAQ: RTIX) announced on April 10, 2020, that it was restating financial results from 2014 through 2019 because it improperly included revenue earlier than it should have under accounting rules. This improper accounting misled investors, causing them to pay more for their shares than they otherwise would have. Investors who have lost money in RTI should contact Block & Leviton for a free case evaluation to learn how they might recoup some of those losses. The deadline for moving for lead plaintiff in the existing securities fraud suit against RTI is May 22, 2020.



In an 8-K filed with the SEC on April 10, 2020, RTI admitted that over five years of financial results have been misstated. “An accounting restatement this large is concerning. Our investigation is focused on how this went wrong at RTI and how we can help investors recover losses caused by these significant errors” said Jacob Walker, the attorney leading Block & Leviton’s investigation. An existing securities fraud class action was filed prior to this development in the Northern District of Illinois. Investors who want to participate as lead plaintiff must move the Court by May 22, 2020, and thus should contact Block & Leviton as soon as possible.

If you purchased or acquired shares of RTI Surgical between March 7, 2016 and present and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com , or at https://shareholder.law/rti .

Whistleblowers: If you have non-public information about RTI, you might be able to help the investigation. Contact us for a no-obligation, no-cost discussion about your rights. An SEC whistleblower program, under certain circumstances, may provide you with an award of up to 30% of any recovery.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

