Reviewmerce Announces a Practical Solution for the Shortage of Face Masks

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reviewmerce, a company from Seoul, South Korea, has found a sustainable solution to meet the ever-increasing demand for face masks across the world. Their cost-effective face mask kit is so easy to use and economical to purchase that anyone can make and wear their own face mask should they choose to do so.

In the wake of COVID-19, many countries are faced with a shortage of face masks. When people are faced with such a shortage, they can be tempted to reuse masks that should be thrown away after use, which is unsanitary and puts them at risk of infection. Front-line health workers and medical staff in hospitals can be the most affected.

Reviewmerce believes that everyone can, and should be able to, access a face mask if they choose to. They have launched a kit for people to make their own masks, whether they are medical staff or not. Many people feel they could benefit from wearing a face mask by protecting themselves and those close to them from infection.

Make Mask is available on Indiegogo now, with shipping expected to commence in May 2020. A filter roll, which makes 50 face mask filters, can be secured for just £12, which equates to less than about US$15. That translates to just US$0.30 per filter.

To use, simply tear off a filter from the roll, in the same way that you would tear off a piece of toilet paper from a roll, and insert the filter into an existing or home-made face mask. Dispose of the filter after removing the face mask.

The filter roll is made from BFE99 melt-blown non woven fabric, an eco-friendly polypropylene fiber. The soft fabric is breathable, antibacterial, and offers high filter efficiency, making it popular in medical and hygiene applications.

For users that want to purchase a face mask as well as a filter, they can do so for just £24, which is about US$30. A Make Mask kit at this price consists of one reusable face mask and one roll of 50 filters. The mask can be washed up to 100 times, either by hand or in a washing machine, making this product an environmentally friendly alternative to one-time-use disposable face masks. While other masks are only 30 percent reusable, Make Mask face masks are 100 percent reusable.

Reviewmerce says their reusable face mask is made of 50 percent less material than normal disposable masks. Their masks reduce wasted material by up to 70 percent.

To secure a roll of filters, a mask and roll, or a multipack, visit the Indiegogo page.

