Pakistan : Request for Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Pakistan

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

Publication Date:

April 17, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

Pakistan is facing unprecedented health and economic shocks from the rapid propagation of the Covid-19 outbreak. Growth is expected to contract sharply, by -1.5 percent in FY 2020, as the economy is buffeted by demand and supply shocks. Exports and remittances are expected to decline sharply, which together with a temporary loss of market access create an urgent balance of payments (BoP) need. In addition, public finances are expected to come under significant pressure from the sudden increase in health- and mitigation-related expenditures as well as the decline in tax revenues.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/114

English

Publication Date:

April 17, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513541099/1934-7685

Stock No:

1PAKEA2020001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

40

