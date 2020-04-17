Pakistan : Request for Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Pakistan
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.
Publication Date:
April 17, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Pakistan is facing unprecedented health and economic shocks from the rapid propagation of the Covid-19 outbreak. Growth is expected to contract sharply, by -1.5 percent in FY 2020, as the economy is buffeted by demand and supply shocks. Exports and remittances are expected to decline sharply, which together with a temporary loss of market access create an urgent balance of payments (BoP) need. In addition, public finances are expected to come under significant pressure from the sudden increase in health- and mitigation-related expenditures as well as the decline in tax revenues.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/114
English
Publication Date:
April 17, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513541099/1934-7685
Stock No:
1PAKEA2020001
Format:
Paper
Pages:
40
