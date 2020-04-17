Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 – 17 April 2020

Sierra Leone has recorded eleven (11) new cases bringing the total number of positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 26. All 11 cases are linked to previous confirmed cases.

All cases are in the treatment facility and are doing fine.

The total number of persons quarantined is 531 and 974 have been discharged from quarantine.

Members of the public are encouraged to call 117 if you have fever, tiredness and cough.

The public is hereby encouraged to adhere to the following measures:

• Ferries will be used for transporting essential goods only, no passengers allowed;

• Boats carrying essential food items with more than 4 persons on board will NOT be allowed to berth at any wharf.

• Timber is NOT considered an essential item and therefore inter-district pass will not be issued to vehicles transporting timber.

The Public is also advised to wash hands with soap and water frequently or use hand sanitizer; avoid touching one's eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; cough or sneeze into their upper arm or sleeve; and avoid close contact (arms stretched length) from others, especially in crowded areas and at social gatherings. The public is encouraged to take good care of their health to help protect against COVID-19. Take children for marklates and go to the hospital for Antenatal Care (ANC), safe delivery, malaria testing and treatment, and other regular care. Hospitals remain the safest place to go for health checks, treatment, and care.



