Battery Recycling Market 2020 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2026

Battery Recycling Market 2020-2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Battery Recycling Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Battery Recycling Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Battery recycling is a process that aims at diminishing the number of batteries being disposed of as municipal solid waste. Batteries consist of several heavy metals and toxic chemicals. Therefore, disposing of them as regular trash has raised concerns about water pollution and soil contamination. The soil and water pollution caused by the disposal of batteries as a municipal waste has resulted in the need to take necessary steps to recycle batteries. Various governments have mandated battery recycling processes.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Battery Recycling market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Call2Rrecycle, Exide Technologies,

Gravita India

Johnson Controls

East Penn Manufacturing

ENERSYS

Umicore

Retriev Technologies

G & P Batteries

The Doe Run Company

Gopher Resource

RSR Corporation

Terrapure Environmental

COM2 Recycling Solutions

World Logistics

Aqua Metals

Raw Materials Company

ENGITEC TECHNOLOGIES

Vinton Batteries, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Battery Recycling.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Battery Recycling is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global Battery Recycling Market is segmented into Lead Acid Battery, Lithium-Based Battery, Nickel-Based Battery, Other Batteries and other

Based on application, the Battery Recycling Market is segmented into Extraction of Material, Reuse, Repackaging and Second Life, Disposal, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Battery Recycling in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Battery Recycling Market Manufacturers

Battery Recycling Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Battery Recycling Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Battery Recycling Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Battery Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Lead Acid Battery

1.4.3 Lithium-Based Battery

1.4.4 Nickel-Based Battery

1.4.5 Other Batteries

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Battery Recycling Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Extraction of Material

1.5.3 Reuse, Repackaging and Second Life

1.5.4 Disposal

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Call2Rrecycle

13.1.1 Call2Rrecycle Company Details

13.1.2 Call2Rrecycle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Call2Rrecycle Battery Recycling Introduction

13.1.4 Call2Rrecycle Revenue in Battery Recycling Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Call2Rrecycle Recent Development

13.2 Exide Technologies

13.2.1 Exide Technologies Company Details

13.2.2 Exide Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Exide Technologies Battery Recycling Introduction

13.2.4 Exide Technologies Revenue in Battery Recycling Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Exide Technologies Recent Development

13.3 Gravita India

13.3.1 Gravita India Company Details

13.3.2 Gravita India Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Gravita India Battery Recycling Introduction

13.3.4 Gravita India Revenue in Battery Recycling Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Gravita India Recent Development

13.4 Johnson Controls

13.4.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

13.4.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Johnson Controls Battery Recycling Introduction

13.4.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Battery Recycling Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.

