IZEA Announces Launch of BrandGraph® Trends

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, today announced the launch of BrandGraph® Trends. BrandGraph Trends is designed to help marketers identify, compare and contrast momentum among brands, topics, and concepts in social media. Powered by IZEA’s proprietary content classification engine, BrandGraph Trends allows marketers to benchmark any keyword against a brand or groups of brands in a general industry or specific category.



For example:

Compare mentions of Coronavirus against content mentioning Purell.

Compare content engagement rate of Purell against engagement rate of Lysol.

Compare sentiment of Lysol against sentiment of all the brands in the household cleaner category.

Compare total unique creators speaking about Lysol, Purell, Clorox, and Pine-sol.

In addition to performing individual brand and categorical data analysis, BrandGraph Trends is also capable of comparing a company’s entire brand portfolio against that of multiple competitive conglomerates. This is especially useful for large CPG companies seeking understanding of the macro social media landscape for all their brands, as well as retailers who are evaluating the marketing efforts of their suppliers.

IZEA has also introduced a proprietary trend score that enables BrandGraph users to identify uncharacteristic spikes in brand content. BrandGraph is now capable of surfacing trends as they begin to develop, on a daily basis. The trend score and trend comparison tool leverage IZEA’s analysis of greater than 480 million pieces of content across over 4 million influencers globally, with more than 2 million pieces of content added on a daily basis on average over the past month.

“IZEA sits atop vast amounts of enriched content data and proprietary classification sets,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “BrandGraph Trends uses this data to provide an entirely new capability for our customers. We are able to discover correlations, opportunities, and challenges for brand marketers unlike ever before. For example, we can see which confection manufacturers saw the biggest spike in social media engagement over this Easter holiday, or the impact on Joe Biden when Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race. We can apply this capability to any brand, industry, or topic.”

Those interested in learning more about the platform can request a product demonstration at izea.com/brandgraph /get-a-demo .

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release and BrandGraph are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; uncertainty relating to the effects of COVID-19, changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.





Attachment

Press Contact Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com

IZEA Trends Interface BrandGraph Trends allows marketers to benchmark any keyword against a brand or groups of brands in a general industry or specific category.



