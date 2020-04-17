EaseUS MobiMover 5.1.1: Your Ultimate iOS Content Manager - Now Available

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EaseUS has newly launched the improved and enhanced version of EaseUS MobiMover, the versatile tool for iOS data transfer, video download, and iPhone unlock. The lastest EaseUS MobiMover 5.1.1 is boosted on its quality and performance, and is equipped with a brand new feature - iPhone unlock. Two versions, free and professional, are presented for both PC and Mac users.

An iOS Data Transfer Program

The powerful and stable data transfer capability of EaseUS MobiMover allows users to transfer files between an iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch with a computer or share data between two iOS devices. The supported types of content include photos, videos, music, ringtones, voice memos, audiobooks, contacts, messages, voice mails, books, and podcasts.

With EaseUS MobiMover, it becomes effortless to:

Transfer files from PC or Mac to iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch





Copy content from iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch to a computer





Share data from one iOS device to another

A Free Video Downloader



EaseUS MobiMover enables users to download online videos using URL, which allows users to save their favorite videos from YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, Dailymotion, and many other popular sites to a computer or iPhone/iPad for offline watching or video editing. Freely and Unlimitedly.



An iPhone Unlocker Tool

Last but not least, here comes the brand new feature - iPhone unlock. Many users accidentally forget the iPhone passcode or want to bypass the device password. That’s when EaseUS MobiMover will come to help. Whether it’s 6-digit/4-digit passcode, Face ID or Touch ID, EaseUS MobiMover will remove the lock screen passcode with a few simple clicks.

About EaseUS Software

EaseUS, founded in 2004, is a leading company in the development of data recovery software, disk management software, and other essential utilities for computers and mobile devices. Over 530 million users around 160 countries are using the software or enjoying the service provided by EaseUS to improve their daily work efficiency.

"EaseUS" is registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd.”

Contact Information

Address: 12 F, Building 1, Idealism Center, No. 38 Tian Yi Street, Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China

Post Code: 610041

Tel number: 1-800-570-4634

Email: ada@easeus.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.