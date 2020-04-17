Amalgamated Bank to Host Its Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Virtual Format

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq: AMAL), today announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and based upon orders and guidance from Federal and New York authorities, its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) will now be held by means of a virtual-only format.



The 2020 Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, as disclosed in Amalgamated’s proxy statement for the meeting. Online access to the meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person. If stockholders plan to attend the meeting virtually, they should periodically check the “Investor Relations – News and Events” tab on our corporate website, www.amalgamatedbank.com , for updates prior to the meeting date.

As always, whether or not stockholders plan to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting, they are encouraged to vote their shares prior to the meeting. If a stockholder already has voted, (s)he does not need to vote again.

Attending the Virtual Meeting

Stockholders can attend the meeting by accessing https://web.lumiagm.com/?fromUrl=245788868 and entering the 11-digit control number on the proxy card you received. The password for the virtual meeting is ab2020. Record holders will receive a new proxy card that provides a new control number that will be required in order to gain access to the 2020 Annual Meeting. Stockholders who hold their shares in “street name” (i.e., through an account at a broker or other nominee) will need to follow their broker’s or nominee’s instructions that they previously received to obtain the 11-digit control number or otherwise attend through the broker or nominee.

A list of Amalgamated’s stockholders of record as of March 11, 2020, the record date for the 2020 Annual Meeting, will be available for examination by stockholders on the meeting website during the meeting.

Asking Questions

Stockholders may submit questions live during the meeting by accessing the meeting at https://web.lumiagm.com/?fromUrl=245788868 , typing their question into the “Ask a Question” field, and clicking “Submit.” Only questions pertinent to meeting matters will be answered during the meeting, subject to time constraints.

Voting Shares at the Virtual Meeting

If a stockholder has already voted, and does not wish to change their vote, no further action is required on such stockholder’s part. Otherwise, such stockholder may vote during the meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website.

Attending the Virtual Meeting as a Guest

Anyone wishing to attend the meeting as a guest in listen-only mode, please access https://web.lumiagm.com/?fromUrl=245788868 and enter the information requested on the screen. Please note those who attend as guests will not have the ability to ask questions or vote during the meeting.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of 13 branches in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country’s oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a Certified B Corporation®. As of December 31, 2019, our total assets were $5.3 billion, total net loans were $3.4 billion, and total deposits were $4.6 billion. Additionally, as of December 31, 2019, the trust business held $32.4 billion in assets under custody and $13.9 billion in assets under management.

Media Contact:

Kaye Verville

The Levinson Group

kaye@mollylevinson.com

202-244-1785

Investor Contact:

Jamie Lillis

Solebury Trout

stockholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com

800-895-4172



