Highly Anticipated Documentary Series “The Last Dance” coming to Netflix this Monday, April 20

WHO: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the Chicago Bulls in documentary series “The Last Dance”

WHAT: The 10-part documentary series, directed by Jason Hehir (“The Fab Five,” “The ’85 Bears,” “Andre the Giant”), chronicles one of the greatest icons and most successful teams in sports history, Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, and features never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season as the team pursued its sixth NBA (https://www.NBA.com) championship in eight years.

In the fall of 1997, Michael Jordan, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and head coach Phil Jackson agreed to let an NBA Entertainment film crew follow the team all season long. The result would be a remarkable portrait of an iconic player and a celebrated team – a portrait only now being revealed, more than two decades later, in “The Last Dance.”

“It was a trying year, we all tried to enjoy that year, knowing that it was coming to an end... Phil (Jackson) started off the year by saying that it was the last dance and we played it that way. Mentally it just kind of tugged at you throughout the course of the year, you know, but that this had to come to an end, but it also centered our focus to making sure we ended it right.” – Michael Jordan on Good Morning America (https://gma.abc/3bfhUrW).

“It was a special thing. That path, that journey, the last three seasons… Some of the greatest years of my life. Hanging out with these guys, having an opportunity, knowing that it was our last season, we really embraced it. We did a lot of things together, Phil (Jackson) made it a lot of fun for us, you know, some of those memories that you wish you could relive over and over again.” – Scottie Pippen on ESPN’s The Jump (https://bit.ly/2VhjoME).

WHERE: The full episodic documentary will be available on Netflix across Africa as follows:

Monday, April 20 - 9:01 a.m. CAT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 1 and 2 Monday, April 27 - 9:01 a.m. CAT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 3 and 4 Monday, May 4 - 9:01 a.m. CAT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 5 and 6 Monday, May 11 – 9:01 a.m. CAT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 7 and 8 Monday, May 18 - 9:01 a.m. CAT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 9 and 10

