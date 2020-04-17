Coronavirus - Nigeria: 442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

19 in Lagos 9 in FCT 5 in Kano 2 in Oyo

As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths.

#TakeResponsibility



