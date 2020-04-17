Soft Services Facilities Management Market to Hit USD 635.13 billion by 2026; Growing Emphasis on Energy Efficiency in Urban Spaces to Boost the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Soft Services Facilities Management Market Research Report Are AMEC Facilities, Tenon Group, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Compass Group, CBRE Group Inc., Johnson Controls International plc., Cushman & Wakefield plc., Aramark, ISS A/S, Sodexo.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global soft services facilities management market size is projected to touch USD 635.13 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Rising government-backed investments in building smart cities will play a crucial role in the growth of this market, according to the Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Soft Services Facilities Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (In-house and Outsourcing), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Government, Education, Military & Defense, Real Estate and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The idea behind developing smart cities is to efficiently manage and conserve energy as well as promote use of clean and renewable energy sources. The UN Habitat estimates that urban areas are responsible for around 55% of the global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) opines that smart cities will emerge as clusters of smart energy management, providing a viable cure for this situation. In this context, the market for soft services stands to benefit as these services can further augment efficient energy usage in urban agglomerations, driving the soft services facilities management market trends as a result.

As per the report, the value of this market stood at USD 425.53 billion in 2018. Additionally, the report provides answers to the following questions:

Market Driver

Fusion of Intelligent Technologies and Existing Systems to Elevate Market Potential

Smart and sustainable technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) have opened new avenues for businesses to enhance their efficiency and productivity as well as lower operational costs. Office spaces, for example, can install sensors to monitor room temperature, noise level, and carbon dioxide concentration to better regulate power consumption and take measures to improve air quality. Furthermore, integration of modern automation technologies in existing system can turn out to be a beneficial long-term investment. For example, procurement procedures can be automated and optimized, reducing additional expenditure on labor and ensuring high rate of return on investment. Thus, with businesses growing more complex and workplaces expanding in size, the demand for soft services management is likely to rise substantially in the forthcoming period.





Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Pack Backed by Speedy Infrastructure Development

With a market size of USD 128.20 billion in 2018, Asia-Pacific is perfectly poised to dominate the soft services facilities management market share in the upcoming years. The primary factor propelling the market growth in this region is the rapid development in infrastructure, which has laid the foundation for the growth of various industry verticals in the region.

In the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions, the market will be mainly driven by the heavy investments made by governments in these regions in commercial infrastructure projects. In North America and Europe, the market growth will remain stable owing to extensive outsourcing operations by businesses along with strong presence of global service providers in these continents.





Competitive Landscape

Portfolio Expansion to be the Key Focus Area for Market Players

The soft services facilities management market analysis suggests that major players in this market are investing all their energy in diversifying their portfolio of services. To that end, these players are investing in other companies, acquiring smaller players, and enhancing their R&D capacity.

Industry Developments:

October 2019: Lincolnshire Management, a private equity firm based in New York, announced its investment in the Dutch firm Powerhouse and two other closely associated companies. The intention of Lincolnshire is to build a leading national company that will provide remodel, refresh, and facilities management services to blue chip companies across the US.

Lincolnshire Management, a private equity firm based in New York, announced its investment in the Dutch firm Powerhouse and two other closely associated companies. The intention of Lincolnshire is to build a leading national company that will provide remodel, refresh, and facilities management services to blue chip companies across the US. December 2017: With a view entrench its position in the US, the Paris-based ATALIAN Group’s New York-based facility management company ATALIAN Global Services acquired the Suburban Integrated Facilities Resources, a company based in Massachusetts. This acquisition will expand ATALIAN’s soft services portfolio and broaden its business horizons in the US.

List of Companies Covered in the Soft Services Facilities Management Market Report:

AMEC Facilities

Tenon Group

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

Compass Group

CBRE Group Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc.

Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Aramark

ISS A/S

Sodexo





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Global Soft Services Facilities Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Service Type (Value) In-house Outsourcing Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry Vertical (Value) Healthcare Government Education Military & Defense Real Estate Others (IT & telecommunication, BFSI, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..!!!







