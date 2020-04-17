Highlight Therapeutics announces name change from Bioncotech and launch of new website

/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlight Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing RNA-based therapies against cancer, announces that it has changed its name from Bioncotech with immediate effect. The company has launched a new corporate website, www.highlighttherapeutics.com , and related rebranding.



Highlight Therapeutics also announced that clinical trials of its lead product candidate BO-112 will be classified numerically under the umbrella name Spotlight for ease of identification.

BO-112 is a best-in-class RNA-based therapy which has been demonstrated to initiate a powerful immune response, leveraging a unique multi-target approach to turn 'cold' tumors 'hot' and therefore visible to the immune system. It has the potential to rescue patients who are resistant to current checkpoint inhibitor therapy, a very large market opportunity. BO-112 is currently being investigated in a range of clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors by Highlight Therapeutics and external collaborators including MSD, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc, and UCLA.

Marisol Quintero, CEO of Highlight Therapeutics, commented: "BO-112 highlights tumor cells, making them visible to the immune system. Our new identity as Highlight Therapeutics, and the branding of our expanding clinical trial program under the Spotlight banner, are a clear representation of our focus and the unique approach we are taking to unlock the potential of checkpoint inhibitors in immunotherapy.

"Highlight Therapeutics has developed an extensive preclinical package differentiating BO-112 from other innate immune activators. We are launching our new name at a major inflection point in the development of our portfolio as we work to expand on our initial findings and apply intratumoral immunotherapy to indications where we believe it has the potential to benefit many more patients, including liver metastases and melanoma."

About Highlight Therapeutics

Highlight, formerly known as Bioncotech Therapeutics S.L, is a private, clinical-stage company dedicated to unlocking the full potential of immuno-oncology. Its lead drug candidate BO-112 is a best-in-class RNA-based therapy which has been demonstrated to initiate a powerful immune response, leveraging a unique multi-target approach to turn 'cold' tumors 'hot' and therefore visible to the immune system. It has the potential to rescue patients who are resistant to current checkpoint inhibitor therapy, a very large market opportunity. BO-112 is currently being investigated in a range of clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. In addition to in-house research, Highlight Therapeutics has a number of external collaborators, including Merck & Co and UCLA.

