Bottle Filling Machine Market to Reach USD 4.90 billion by 2026; High Demand for Alcoholic Beverages to Spur Business opportunities, sates Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bottle filling machine market size is predicted to reach USD 4.90 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The surge in food and beverage industry will fuel demand for bottle filling machines, which in turn, will enable healthy growth of the market. Moreover, the implementation of various rules and regulations by government to maintain food hygiene will spur opportunities for the bottle filling machine market growth in the forthcoming years.

According to the published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Bottle Filling Machine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Bottle Type (PET Bottles, Glass Bottles and Others), By Application (Food Products, Beverages, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 3.81 billion in 2018. The report is fixed at delivering a comprehensive description of the market dynamics and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on an all-encompassing analysis of leading market players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence. It offers PORTER’s analysis and SWOT analysis to record the question of shareholders and highlights the investment potential in the upcoming future. It also showcases what procedures and strategies; companies are currently implementing in the bottle filling machine market``. It further examines the ways and components convincing expansion, growth patterns, restricting factors, and market strategies.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.



We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Competitive Landscape:

Acquisitions of PET Engineering by Sidel Group to Boost Business Prospects

Sidel, an equipment manufacturing company announced an agreement with PET Engineering, a leader in packaging integrated approach. The acquisitions of Sidel can be a vital factor in accelerating the filling machine market trends during the forecast period owing to the packing and blowing process capabilities engineered in the advanced machines. Furthermore, CEO of PET Engineering, Moreno Barel, said in statement, PET Engineering is perfectly established to help Sidel expand its packaging offering – especially regarding the design of containers for water, soft drinks, liquid dairy products and beer.

He further added, “through this acquisition, we are also diversifying our packaging services portfolio to better meet our customers’ needs. In addition, the increasing advancement in technology has impelled companies to launch innovative machines, which, in turn, will aid the bottle filling machine market revenue. For instance, in December 2019, KB Associates, a manufacturer of liquid filling machine, bottle filling machines and many more Unveiled their new automatic drum, barrel, intermediate bulk container. The new equipment is integrated with machine vision technology to automatically align filling line.





Regional Analysis:



High Consumption of Beverages in Asia Pacific to Boost Growth

The market in Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 1.34 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the high consumption of milk and soft drinks in countries such as India and China. Moreover, the focus of beverage manufacturing companies towards soft drinks with new flavors. The increasing consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will have a positive impact on the market in North America. According to the World Health Organization, the average per person consumption of Vodka in the U.S. is around 29 handles per year. This has led manufacturing companies to deploy more advanced bottle filling machine, which, in turn, will propel the market in the region. The growing consumer preference cold press juices will aid the adoption of bottle filling machine in Europe. The increasing consumer demand for beverage such as alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will enable healthy growth of the market in the European countries.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Bottle Filling Machine Market are:



Syntegon Technology GmbH (Bosch Packaging Technology)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

JBT Corporation

Tetra Laval

KHS GmbH

Krone Group AG

Coesia Group SpA

Ave Technologies

E-PAK Machinery

Pacific Packaging Machinery Inc.

ProMatch

KB Associates





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Key Technological Developments Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Bottle Filling Machine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Bottle Type (Value) PET Bottles Glass Bottles Others (HDPE Bottles, etc.) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Food Products Beverages Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued...!!!







