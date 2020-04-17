Global Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Overview

The Business Research Company's new report on Respiratory Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global respiratory monitoring devices market is expected to grow from $4.5 billion in 2019 to about $9 billion in 2020 as hospitals across the globe are increasing their installed base of these equipment due to their demand in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $6.2 billion at a CAGR of 8.6% through 2023. Rising rate of chronic respiratory diseases is expected to drive the respiratory monitoring devices market in the near future. However, the longer duration of time taken in the approval process of respiratory devices is restricting the growth of respiratory monitoring devices market.

The respiratory monitoring devices market consists of sales of respiratory monitoring devices used to monitor respiration related parameters that aid the detection of acute or chronic respiratory disorders. Respiratory monitoring devices establishments are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of capnographs, gas analyzers, pulse oximeters, peak flow meters, spirometers, and polysomnographs.

The global respiratory monitoring devices market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The respiratory monitoring devices market is segmented into capnographs; gas analyzers; pulse oximeters; peak flow meters; spirometers.

By Geography - The global respiratory monitoring devices is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American respiratory monitoring devices market accounts for the largest share in the global respiratory monitoring devices market.

Trends In The Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market

The companies in the market are increasingly launching smart respiratory monitoring devices to diagnose and monitor number of respiratory diseases. These smart respiratory monitoring devices are Bluetooth-enabled and can be connected to smartphones to continuously monitor vital respiratory parameters.

Potential Opportunities In The Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market

With an increase in air pollution levels around the world and emergence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, the scope and potential for the global respiratory monitoring devices market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the respiratory monitoring devices market include Covidien, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Siemens Healthcare, Merck & Co., Calando Pharmaceuticals, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Sirnaomics Inc., and Traversa Therapeutics.

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides respiratory monitoring devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts respiratory monitoring devices market size and growth for the global respiratory monitoring devices market, respiratory monitoring devices market share, respiratory monitoring devices market players, respiratory monitoring devices market size, respiratory monitoring devices market segments and geographies, respiratory monitoring devices market trends, respiratory monitoring devices market drivers and respiratory monitoring devices market restraints, respiratory monitoring devices market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The respiratory monitoring devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

