Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Witness Highest Growth in Near Future | Microsoft, IBM, Alphabet

NEW JERSEY, USA, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Continental (Germany), Alphabet Inc. (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Magna (Canada), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Nvidia Corporation (United States), Valeo SA (France) and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany).

Transportation industry is evolving significantly in terms of automations. The automated vehicles requires machine intelligence that is artificial intelligence which refers to computer operated tasks which otherwise have required human intelligence such as decision making and visual perception. Transportation is a vital application area for artificial intelligence, involving the use computer vision, decision making and natural language processing (NLP) technologies. Fully Automated vehicles use AI based systems with the set of hardware such as Lidar, RADAR sensors, Video Cameras and many others. Thus, such a wide scope applications will lead to increase the demand for AI in transportation in forecasting years.

Market Drivers

• Increasing Demand for Safe and On Time Movement of Goods and Cargo

• Minimizes Operational Cost as well as Increases Efficiency of the Vehicles

Market Trend

• Upsurging Strategic Alliances with other key players to Gain Competitive Edge

• Introduction to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Restraints

• Expensive Artificially Intelligent Systems

• Growth of AI in Transportation in Concentrated to Giant Manufacturers Only

Opportunities

• Increasing Adoption of Highly Automated Trucks

• Adoption of AI may Reduce Driver Fatigue and Avoid Potential Accidents

Challenges

• Skilled Workforce is required

• Data Privacy and Cyber Security

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation is segmented by following Product Types:

Application (Semi & Full-Autonomous, HMI, Platooning), Technology (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, NLP), Process (Data Mining, Image Recognition, Signal Recognition), Offering (Hardware, Software)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

