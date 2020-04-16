Express Delivery Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes | FedEx, DHL, UPS, KY Express, EMS, YTO Express

Express Delivery

NEW JERSEY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Express Delivery Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Express Delivery Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Express Delivery This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are UPS (United States), FedEx (United States), DHL (Germany), United States Postal Service (United States), DEPPON LOGISTICS Co Ltd (China), KY Express (China), SF Express (China), EMS (Switzerland), YTO Express (China) and STO Express (China).

Definition:

Express delivery services are meant to deliver shipments in minimum possible time duration. The core objective of these services is to provide value added, door to door transport and shipments on stipulated time including parcels, documents and merchandise goods. Rising e-commerce market and urbanization offer great potential for retailers and logistics. The express logistic is going through massive change owing to need for time bound delivery services to supplement trade growth. Express delivery accounted for the “Business Class” of cargo services. In terms of region Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in this industry due to the increasing population in this region. In term of economic condition express delivery also directly supports 1.25 million jobs, more than the petroleum refinery industry.

The regular update in report considering latest influencing factors allows industry participant to receive latest edition with additional chapter / commentary dictating latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation.

Market Drivers

• Growth in E-commerce Market

• High Demand for Cost Effective Shipping Solution

• Enhanced Services Offering with Additional Features, Such as Real –Time Monitoring, Return Management and Delivery Guarantee

Market Trend

• Rising Demand in Medical and Emergency Healthcare Sectors

• Use of IT-enabled Technology in Express Delivery Services Such as GPS Tracking, 2-D Bar Coding and Online Tracking

Restraints

• High Competition and Lack of Proper Infrastructure

• Volatile Nature of Trade Activities and Slowdown in Economy

Opportunities

• Wide Adoption of Delivery by Drone Services

• Rising Supply Chain and Logistic Industries

• Growth in Trade Activities in Emerging Countries

• Increasing Adoption Of Robotics & Automation To Drive

The Global Express Delivery Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Online Trading, Offline Trading), End Users (B2B, B2C, C2C), Operation Area (Domestic, International), Service (Warehousing, Transportation)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Express Delivery Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Express Delivery market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Express Delivery Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Express Delivery

Chapter 4: Presenting the Express Delivery Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Express Delivery market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Express Delivery Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Express Delivery Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

