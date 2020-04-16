BEE&YOU’s CEO participated at an expert panel on Health and Wellness

Health and Wellness Panel

Natural Bee Products Company BEE&YOU explains Propolis as an antiviral supplement

Propolis is a resinous bee product that has phenomenal antiviral and antimicrobial properties to strengthen your immune system during times of outbreak."” — Ms. Asli Samanci

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEE&YOU 's CEO and female food scientist Asli Samanci spoke at a health and wellness panel as an expert for a community event in New Jersey.The Silver Databird Top small Business Female Executive winner Samanci shared her insigh at the Natural Medicine and Remedies ZoomCast hosted by Tina Hong, an Executive Health Coach.The panel concentrated on Natural health and wellness remedies during time of crisis. Ms. Hong hosted a series of free natural wellness episodes during the month of April as a response to COVID-19. The discussion on each episode with seasoned panelists and practitioners from around the globe was an invitation to the community to consider a new paradigm of health. For a replay of the Episode, click here : https://zoom.us/rec/share/z-EsNazc12FLbpGS6h2Eeak_HbnuT6a8g3QXr_RcykwkVIUEoE9AAhPUICQiMMV0?startTime=1586127597000 When asked about how to protect against the virus, Ms. Asli Samanci said:"As a food scientist, my first and foremost advise is to take care of the basics: unprocessed healthy food and good hygiene. You should make sure that you have enough food to provide you the necessary vitamins, minerals, protein and healthy fat, as well as the most basic hygiene products, like soap, clean water and alcohol based sanitizers."“When it comes to natural immune boosting products, the first thing that comes to mind is propolis. It’s a resinous bee product that has phenomenal antiviral and antimicrobial properties. It’s very high in antioxidants, especially the types which belong in the phenolic and the flavonoid groups , and is a great way to strengthen your immune system during times of outbreak. One of the best ways to supplement with propolis is to drop straight into your throat, where it coats and kills the microbes locally. It can also be further supplemented with propolis throat spray, which works in a similar fashion. I would recommend propolis to be used daily, especially while out in public spaces or after any social interaction throughout the day.Since coronavirus doesn’t have a cure yet, it’s paramount to keep your immune system strong. Propolis does a wonderful job at boosting your immunity and is one of the strongest known sources of antioxidants. We have decided that it’s meaningful to provide propolis in these turbulent times and feel proud to be able to supply something that can impact people’s lives positively. All of our products are 100% natural, GMO, chemicals, additives, colors, gluten and soy free. One of our other products, the royal jelly, excreted from the glands in the heads of young worker bees by feeding on pollen and honey, is another valuable bee product.Boosting energy and well-being and modulating metabolism Royal Jelly regulates oxygen metabolism and enhances the use of glucose by the cell in addition to supporting the immune system by modulating the formation of T-cells responsible for immune response. Our main product line revolves around bee propolis, which is a tremendous immune support and a cold relief supplement. Our raw honey has both products in them. In fact, we have the Propolis in different forms as tinctures, nasal sprays, throat sprays and spreads with raw honey & nut butters. They are also natural energy boosters.Additionally,consuming ginger, turmeric, red/purple vegetables and fruit, adding garlic, onion,kefir and yoghurt to the diet as well as getting enough sleep and liquid is crucial to stay healthy these days.” said Ms. Asli Samanci, the CEO of BEE & YOU, which utilizes innovative Propolis extraction and processing methods in supplements, food and skin-care products.Ms. Samanci recently identified a dietary protocol that boosts the immune system as health officials race to control the COVID-19 coronavirus . More information is available here: https://www.prdistribution.com/news/food-engineer-identifies-dietary-changes-to-strengthen-your-infection-resistance-as-coronavirus-sickens-thousands-worldwide/5294939 Ms. Tina Hong is a Certified Health Coach, Lifestyle Nutrition Counselor and Founder of Goodness Multiplied Living Well Programs. She guides clients on their health journey to naturally increase energy, improve their relationship with food and empowers people to utilize food as medicine to lose weight, deconstruct and control cravings and to reduce their toxic load and inflammation. Ms. Hong continues to conduct her community events to educate and help the public to naturally protect against the virus and chronic conditions. To follow her next episode and to enter for a Complimentary Consultation with any expert on the panel, click here to join her FREE LIVE Health Casts on Zoom: www.facebook.com/GoodnessMultiplied Ms Hong quoted: "Remember the human system is a resilient system, especially when you give it the right tools. Practice intercepting the fear and grief that overwhelms you. The COVID-19 epidemic is a painful wakeup call. YOU DO have control over some things. It's time to wake up and to begin living more consciously."About BEE&YOU:BEE &YOU makes all-natural and biologically active bee products while promoting sustainable beekeeping. For more information, visit WWW.BeeAndYou.com BEE & YOU products are on sale at 3,000 CVS online and physical stores nationally, at the company’s website and on Amazon. Founded in 2013, BEE & YOU has won more than 30 awards in the past six years with its innovative, natural and healthy line of bee products. Strong advocates of beekeepers, BEE&YOU relies on a unique “Contract-Based Beekeeping Model” to protect bees and beekeepers’ rights and safety. This business model allows production agreements signed directly by beekeepers without middlemen or distributors.In addition to 3,500 retail outlets in the United States, BEE &YOU is also sold globally in South Korea, Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, Qatar, Dubai and Cyprus.Learn more: http://www.beeandyou.com Follow BEE &YOU at: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn“BEE&YOU Naturally Protects You and Your Loved Ones!”DISCLAIMER:*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.MEDIA CONTACT: Funda SamanciContact Info: funda@sbs-americas.comTel: 212 980 8090TO LEARN MORE ABOUT BEE&YOU’s BUSINESS MODEL AND PROCESSES, PLEASE WATCH: https://youtu.be/3FyZB6gnASE

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT BEE&YOU’s BUSINESS MODEL AND PROCESSES, PLEASE WATCH:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.