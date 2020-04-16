UPS Donating 10,000 Respirator Masks to Wayne County Sheriff’s Department

/EIN News/ -- Hospital-grade N95 masks to help protect first responders



DETROIT, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the donation of 10,000 N95 respirator masks to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. UPS has procured a sufficient supply to meet internal needs for its employees, and is sharing its available masks to help protect healthcare providers and first responders.

“We couldn’t be happier to provide these masks to the Sheriff’s department at a time when PPE of all kinds is in desperate need by law enforcement and first responders across the country,” said Carie Monroe, President, UPS Great Lakes District.

UPS procured the masks from a variety of sources and has the appropriate PPE necessary to protect its employees, while also being able to donate hospital-grade protective equipment to healthcare providers and law enforcement professionals.

The 10,000 masks were delivered on April 15th for use by the Sheriff’s department.

“It’s no secret that Michigan’s essential workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic are facing a critical shortage of personal protective equipment,” said State Rep. Tyrone Carter (D-Detroit). “As a retired sheriff’s officer, I understand the danger that these brave men and women put themselves in every day. This pandemic just added another deadly hazard to an already dangerous job, but I’m thankful we were able to help lower that risk today.”

Wayne County has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, accounting for over one-third of cases in the state. Carter tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and has since made a full recovery.

Designated by the governments of countries around the world as a “critical infrastructure business,” UPS deliveries are saving lives and livelihoods. The company offers its heartfelt thanks to the 495,000 UPSers around the world, whose work is essential during the pandemic, and who continue to deliver safely every day.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. UPS is committed to operating more sustainably – for customers, the environment and the communities we serve around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Fortune magazine’s Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter . Learn more about our sustainability efforts at ups.com/sustainability . To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship.

Media Contact:

Glenn Zaccara

(404) 828-4663

gzaccara@ups.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.