Chart Industries, Inc. Announces that the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Will be Held in Virtual Format

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: GTLS) announced today that the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held virtually due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and the related governmental actions in response to the outbreak, as well as to support the health and well-being of our employees, stockholders and directors.



The Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time in a virtual (audio webcast) format only. As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, stockholders as of the close of business on March 17, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. In order to access the Annual Meeting, stockholders must register in advance at www.proxydocs.com/GTLS prior to the deadline of May 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the registration process, stockholders will be able to submit questions and upon completion, will receive an email with a link to access the virtual meeting site and information regarding voting during the meeting. The Company will not be providing an update on the Company’s operations or any other presentation regarding the Company’s business in connection with the Annual Meeting. A notice regarding this change to a virtual meeting format (the “Notice”) is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, stockholder participation and voting is provided in the Notice.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple market applications in Energy and Industrial Gas. Our unique product portfolio is used throughout the liquid gas supply chain in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart has domestic operations located across the United States and an international presence in Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America. To learn more, visit www.Chartindustries.com .

Contact:

Jillian Evanko

Chief Executive Officer

630-418-9403

Jillian.evanko@chartindustries.com





