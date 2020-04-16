Helping Protect the Health of Emergency Workers

Two ladies from the Salvation Army with donated masks to keep them safe

How a Scientologist is channeling her creativity into helping emergency workers in Nashville

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, a Nashville Scientologist, “safer at home” like the rest of the country, asked a question on her Instagram: “What did you do for your country today?”

She went on the explain: “Cloth masks go a long way in preventing the spread of COVID19 so I’ve turned my home into a tiny cloth mask factory so we can make as many as we can. You can buy one in my Etsy shop and for each one sold, we make one to donate.”

The following day she posted a picture featuring two of her donated masks..…on the faces of emergency workers.

“Seeing these donated masks out in the field makes my heart sooo incredibly happy,” she wrote. “Thank you to these workers at the Salvation Army for the amazing and brave work they do.”

Masks are a cornerstone of prevention and prevention is important. The Church of Scientology How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center was created to prevent the spread of illness and help people keep themselves and others well.

With the motto, “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure,” the website includes information on how viruses and bacteria spread, how to properly wash your hands, the proper use of masks and gloves, social distancing tips, how to clean and sanitize your home, and what to do if you become sick or have symptoms.

The website is available in 17 languages and is offered as a public service by the Church of Scientology.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.