Planet Sports Selects Celebros Search to Power eCommerce Site

/EIN News/ -- Woburn, Mass., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that MAP Active has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their site search solution.

MAP Active is the leading lifestyle retailer in Indonesia with over 2,300 retail stores and a diversified portfolio that includes sports, fashion, department stores, kids, food & beverage and lifestyle products. Some of their iconic brands offered through this eCommerce site include Adidas, Speedo, Converse, Puma, Champion, Nike, Reebok, among many others.

With Celebros Search, their product discovery, merchandising and conversion capabilities create opportunities to accelerate their online growth supported by the Bridgeline Search, Machine Learning and Merchandising solutions. The licenses and services include the Celebros NLP Search, Personalization Profiles, Guided Navigation, AutoComplete, Merchandising, Cross-Sell and Search Analytics.

Celebros Search offers an extensive range of features to amplify product discovery, including recommendations for cross-sell/up-sell, campaign management and dynamic merchandising based on live site analytical data for increasing cart size that helps drive incremental revenue. The Natural Language Processing (NLP) Search has perceptive machine learning that interprets user behavior and provides the customer with precise and relevant results and recommendations.

The Planet Sports website is available at: https://www.planetsports.asia

“Celebros Search has powerful Natural Language Processing and machine learning that can dynamically merchandise based on user behavior,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital's CEO. “The Celebros features help retailers improve traffic, increase average order value and drive conversion to enable revenue growth.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

