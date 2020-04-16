Masks For Doctors Joins Forces with Non-profit COJECO to Send More PPE to Healthcare Professionals

Doctors & nurses in the Bronx show of protective gear from Masks For Doctors Masks For Doctors Delivers PPE to HCWs who need it most COJECO Partners with Masks For Doctors to Deliver more PPE

With thousands of pieces of PPE already sent, the partnership aims to do more with tax-deductible donations

Sharing updates and inviting people to follow is just as important as donations. Since all our funding is going directly to purchasing PPE, we are counting on people sharing our efforts to grow.” — NinaCarmen Monroe

ARLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Masks For Doctors, a charity devoted to sending protective gear to underserved healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19 announces its partnership with COJECO.org, a not-for-profit foundation based in the New York tri-state area that serves the Russian-Speaking Jewish Community. Besides years of experience in fundraising, COJECO brings its 501(c)(3) status to the alliance, allowing donations over $200 to be tax-deductible.

The founder of the Masks For Doctors project, Dmitriy Peregudov, said, “Now that the donations are tax deductible we hope this newly formed partnership with COJECO.org will make larger business donors take notice, including companies willing to match donations. We’re getting substantial requests for PPE every day, and with more regions reaching their peak and more health care professionals getting sick and dying every day, we need donations now more than ever.”

Since April 2, 2020, when MasksForDoctors.org was initially launched, the organization has received more than $55,000 in donations. Thanks to these generous donors, Masks For Doctors has delivered thousands of pieces of PPE to more than 200 medical facilities and 534 medical professionals in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C.. Some donations have been as small as 5-6 masks to people who care for the elderly or prepare pharmacy prescriptions. Other shipments have contained hundreds of masks and dozens of coveralls. The project’s goal remains to provide PPE for those on the front lines of health care so they can protect themselves between all work and home related uses.

Masks For Doctors and COJECO.org are sharing updates about the organization daily on their social media channels. Volunteer NinaCarmen Monroe notes, “Sharing updates and inviting people to follow our pages is just as important as donations right now. Since all of our funding is going directly to purchasing and shipping PPE, we are counting on people sharing our efforts to grow our network.”

If an individual or organization would like to make a donation, information can be found at www.masksfordoctors.org/. For wire transfer information, please contact info@masksfordoctors.org.

If you are a healthcare professional of any kind in the New England area in need of PPE, submit a PPE Request Form, and Masks For Doctors will let you know what they can do as soon as possible.

About Masks For Doctors

Masks For Doctors is a team of volunteers committed to protecting the doctors, nurses, EMTs, pharmacists, dentists, and others who are seeing patients and serve on the front lines with exposure to COVID-19. Masks for Doctors is raising funds to send masks and other PPE items directly to healthcare professionals who need them most. Learn more at MasksForDoctors.org, like their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MasksForDoctors/, follow their Instagram at www.instagram.com/masksfordoctors/ & follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/masks4docs. If you want to partner with Masks For Doctors, make suggestions, or have any questions, contact info@masksfordoctors.org.

About COJECO.org

COJECO was founded to conduct research to further the enrichment of the Russian-speaking Jewish community. It was founded in 2001 for the research and identification of methods for the successful integration of Russian-speaking Jews into the greater American Jewish community, while preserving the Russian Jewish population’s unique cultural heritage. Connect with them on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cojeco_ny, LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/cojeco/, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/COJECO/.

Healthcare Workers Need Your Help, Donate to Masks For Doctors Today



