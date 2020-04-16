Gabon : Request for a Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Gabon

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

April 16, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic and concurrent collapse in oil prices are expected to put the economy under extreme stress, particularly in a context of limited buffers. Economic growth will slow, and the fiscal and external positions will weaken, creating significant additional financing needs in 2020.