Gabon : Request for a Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Gabon
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. African Dept.
Publication Date:
April 16, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The COVID-19 pandemic and concurrent collapse in oil prices are expected to put the economy under extreme stress, particularly in a context of limited buffers. Economic growth will slow, and the fiscal and external positions will weaken, creating significant additional financing needs in 2020.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/109
English
Publication Date:
April 16, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513540832/1934-7685
Stock No:
1GABEA2020001
Format:
Paper
Pages:
41
