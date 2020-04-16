Senegal : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility and Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Senegal
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. African Dept.
Publication Date:
April 16, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The COVID-19 pandemic has weakened the macroeconomic outlook for Senegal’s economy. Containment measures to avoid the propagation of the virus, lower external demand, reduced remittances, and the sudden stop of travel and tourism are having a significant impact on growth and generating an urgent budgetary and balance-of-payments (BOP) needs. The authorities have taken strong actions to address the pandemic by declaring a state of emergency, closing schools, suspending flights, banning public gatherings, and imposing a curfew. They are implementing a comprehensive plan to upgrade the health system and contain the economic impact, including by setting up a national solidarity fund and providing targeted support to vulnerable households and firms.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.