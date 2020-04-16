There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,055 in the last 365 days.

El Salvador : Staff Report-Request for Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for El Salvador

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

April 16, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing serious stress on the economy due to containment measures. In 2020 the Salvadoran economy is expected to contract by 5.4 percent—7¾ percentage points below pre-COVID projections. A recovery is projected to start in 2021 and continue over the medium term.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/106

English

Publication Date:

April 16, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513540672/1934-7685

Stock No:

1SLVEA2020002

Format:

Paper

Pages:

34

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


