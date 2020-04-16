El Salvador : Staff Report-Request for Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for El Salvador
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.
Publication Date:
April 16, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing serious stress on the economy due to containment measures. In 2020 the Salvadoran economy is expected to contract by 5.4 percent—7¾ percentage points below pre-COVID projections. A recovery is projected to start in 2021 and continue over the medium term.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/106
English
Publication Date:
April 16, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513540672/1934-7685
Stock No:
1SLVEA2020002
Format:
Paper
Pages:
34
