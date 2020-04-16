El Salvador : Staff Report-Request for Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for El Salvador

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

April 16, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing serious stress on the economy due to containment measures. In 2020 the Salvadoran economy is expected to contract by 5.4 percent—7¾ percentage points below pre-COVID projections. A recovery is projected to start in 2021 and continue over the medium term.