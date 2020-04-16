Chaney Instrument Selects Bridgeline’s Celebros Search to Power Web Search Solution for AcuRite, the Premier Weather Product Line

/EIN News/ -- Woburn, Mass., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that Chaney Instrument Company selected has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their site search solution.

Chaney Instrument Co. and its AcuRite brand have earned a long-standing reputation as the leader in precision time, temperature, weather and kitchen products. In support of the AcuRite brand, Celebros Search was implemented to dramatically improve their eCommerce product discovery, to increase average order value and drive conversion. AcuRite utilizes NLP Search, Machine Learning, Dynamic Refinements, Search Analytics, Merchandising, Campaigns Manager, and Advanced Auto Complete.

Celebros Search offers a wide variety of features to enhance product discovery. With Advanced Auto Complete, predictive queries and product recommendations are made based on live site analytical data to maximize ease of use. Further, Celebros Search provides recommendations for cross-sell/up-sell, allows for campaign management and dynamic merchandising for increased cart size and drives incremental revenue. Bridgeline’s NLP Search has intelligent, machine learning that understands user behavior and trends to provide the customer with accurate and relevant results and recommendations.

“Celebros Search is a feature rich native language processing product,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital's CEO. “In offering Search and using emerging technologies like AI and Machine Learning, we’re excited to see our customers use these technologies to rapidly elevate their online business.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

