Livanta Partners With 2-1-1 Agencies to Support COVID-19 Response

/EIN News/ -- ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As older Americans and caregivers search for resources amid the growing COVID-19 crisis, Livanta LLC has partnered with the 2-1-1 phone centers in its service areas to ensure that Medicare beneficiaries know where to turn for help to address concerns about their healthcare.



2-1-1 is an easy-to-remember, abbreviated telephone number to connect with live specialists for information and referral to essential local human services and public health organizations. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Livanta is working with 2-1-1 agencies to ensure that Medicare beneficiaries and caregivers are directed to the free LivantaCares Medicare Helpline when needed.

Medicare beneficiaries, or anyone caring for them, can call the regional LivantaCares Medicare Helpline number for immediate assistance from well-trained staff to resolve a healthcare quality concern or to appeal a notice of discharge or discontinuation of services from a hospital or other medical provider.

To date, Livanta has coordinated with 2-1-1 agencies across the states of Missouri, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. Where partial 2-1-1 coverage exists, Livanta has also coordinated with agencies covering nearly half of Illinois counties and with agencies covering six New York counties (Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, and Wayne).

Livanta is making every effort to reach out and work with all 2-1-1 agencies in its service areas. Partnerships are currently pending with 2-1-1 agencies in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska.

Livanta works on behalf of Medicare beneficiaries through a contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a Beneficiary and Family Centered Care Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO). Livanta serves 27 states and territories in CMS Regions 2, 3, 5, 7, and 9.

“The 2-1-1 network is a valuable public service and a lifeline to community resources,” said Livanta BFCC-QIO Executive Director Lance Coss. “Livanta continues to reach out to connect with 2-1-1 services everywhere so that, together, we can make it easier for Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers to get the support they need to address quality of care concerns and potentially premature discharges from care.”

To learn more about the Livanta Medicare BFCC-QIO, visit https://www.livantaqio.com/en to find the LivantaCares Medicare Helpline number for your region. To learn more about 2-1-1 agency outreach, email Communications@livanta.com .

About Livanta LLC:

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. The company’s success lies within its team of knowledgeable professionals who are committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional IT solutions and data analytics.

This material was prepared by Livanta LLC, the Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care-Quality Improvement Organization for Regions 2, 3, 5, 7, and 9, under contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. 12-SOW-MD-2020-QIOBFCC8CP46



