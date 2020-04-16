Focusing on COVID-19 Solutions, New Business Show Features the Business Leaders Creating a Safer Food Supply

Elysabeth Alfano Recording Her Eponymous Radio Show Plantbased Business Hour Logo Ethan Brown of Beyond Meat

Focusing on the Future of Food and Public Health, Plantbased Business Hour w/Elysabeth Alfano Covers Innovation in the Food Supply by the Leaders Making It

People want news on a safer food supply so that we don’t experience another meat-borne pandemic or COVID-19. On The Plantbased Business Hour, leaders share their groundbreaking, plant-based products.” — Elysabeth Alfano

CHICAGO / LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by COVID-19 and consumer and investor demand for healthier, more sustainable foods, including a solution to meat-borne pandemics, plant-based journalist, news expert, radio host and TV Producer, Elysabeth Alfano has launched a new digital show: THE PLANTBASED BUSINESS HOUR. Airing at 1p on the Jane UnChained News Network on Facebook Live and archived on ElysabethAlfano.com, The Plantbased Business Hour LinkedIn Page and Podcast Platforms, Elysabeth talks to the plant-based business leaders who are working on a safer food supply for our future: plant-based foods. Speaking with venture capitalists, CEOs, innovators, analysts, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and more, the conversations cover a myriad of topics from impact investing to the newest plant-based and cellular agriculture innovations.

Plant-based business represents big money. Plant-based business also represents the big solution for a healthier food supply. Meat-borne pathogens are an expensive threat to our physical, financial and mental health, as we are currently experiencing with the Coronavirus. Ebola, Mad Cow Disease, Asian Bird Flu, Swine Fever are all examples of illnesses that exist, spread and begin with eating and handling animal meats.

“During this time of incredible stress and worry, many people want news, insights and solutions as to how things will be different in the future so that we don’t find ourselves right back in this same position. Investors and consumers are interested in the plant-based arena as they search for healthier options and a safer food supply. The Plantbased Business Hour and my interviews on same give the leaders in this sector a platform to share their strategies and advancements in plant-based innovation with the general public. On the show, I share hopeful business news about how many are working to create a better future for us through their business models. Up until now, and with the exception of Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, plant-based business hasn’t been covered by the media. And there is so much more rhan Beyond Meat and Impossible foods. "

During these ‘safer at home’ weeks, the Plantbased Business Hour will air weekdays, and will mostly likely move to weekly when/if life resumes its previous schedule.

Ethan Brown of Beyond Meat, Founder of Before the Butcher, Danny O'Malley, Chief Communications Officer of Impossible Foods, Rachel Konrad, Clear Current Capital Venture Fund Manager, Curt Albright, CEO of Beyond Investing, Claire Smith, and Miyoko Schinner of Miyoko's Cheese are just a few of the examples of guests on The Plantbased Business Hour with Elysabeth Alfano.

To keep your finger on the pulse of the dynamic, money-making, solution-oriented, plant-based business world, tune in weekdays at 1p on the Jane UnChained News Network for The Plantbased Business Hour with Elysabeth Alfano and find archived episodes on ElysabethAlfano.com and the Awesome Vegans Podcast.

2020 has been a busy year for Alfano who debuted the nation's first plant-based radio show, The Elysabeth Alfano Show, in January of this year on WCGO Radio and the Smart Talk Radio Network. She is also one of the Executive Producers and a Featured Chef on the new Amazon Prime Cooking Series, New Day New Chef, which debuted in February.

For questions or interview requests, contact Ken@Kornbluh.com.

Elysabeth Alfano: With 9 years in radio, TV, podcasting and print journalism, and winning awards for same, Elysabeth Alfano launched the Awesome Vegans Podcast and Video Series on WGN Radio. She is also a plant-based news, food and lifestyle expert on radio and TV stations around the nation. She had a recurring segment on WCPT Radio entitled, Food and Politics, reports for the JaneUnChained Digital News Network and contributes periodically to NPR's KCRW (Los Angeles) as a plant-based reporter. Her weekly radio show, The Elysabeth Alfano Show, is the first mainstream plant-based radio show in the U.S. She launched the Plantbased Business Hour in 2020.

Elysabeth spices things up as The Silver-Chic Chef in her on-line cooking series and has done plant-based cooking demonstrations for TV stations across the country, including WCIU-TV, Good Morning LALALand and WGN-TV. She is one of the Executive Producers and a Featured Chef on the new Amazon Prime Cooking Series, New Day New Chef.

She is a public speaker at food festivals and summits on the physical, mental, business, political and environmental benefits of a plant-based lifestyle.

Jane UnChained News Network: The Jane UnChained News Network is a 501c3 organization that educates through media.

