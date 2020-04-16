Canadian Dairy, Poultry and Egg Sectors Rally to Support Restaurants with #TakeoutDay

Canada Takeout Day encourages Canadians to support restaurants however they can

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s dairy, poultry and egg farmers have joined forces to support local restaurants across the country through the Canada Takeout campaign. The movement, which officially launched April 15, encourages Canadians to order from their favourite local restaurants that offers takeout or delivery on #TakeoutDay.

With more than 800,000 foodservice jobs already lost nationwide due to COVID-19 and nearly 10 per cent of restaurants already closed permanently, the dairy, egg and poultry sectors are adding their voice to the Canada Takeout campaign.

“Dairy, egg and poultry farmers proudly support our Canadian restaurant partners that are vital to our farm-to-fork ecosystem,” said Benoît Fontaine, Chair of Chicken Farmers of Canada. “Our farmers play an important stabilizing role in rural Canada as a central part of our supply chain, providing restaurants with nutritious and sustainable agriculture products.”

Together, Dairy Farmers of Canada, Chicken Farmers of Canada, Egg Farmers of Canada, Turkey Farmers of Canada and Canadian Hatching Egg Producers are working with Restaurants Canada to support their network as we navigate this extremely difficult time together.

“Canadian restaurants have been hit hard by the impacts of COVID-19, with nearly two thirds of the workforce now lost," says Shanna Munro, Restaurants Canada President and CEO. “The outpouring of support from our industry partners has been incredible and we welcome and appreciate the help from Canadian dairy, poultry and egg farmers to aid restaurants that are still able to operate through takeout or delivery."

Ordering food whenever possible and posting on social media using the hashtag #TakeoutDay are some of the ways Canadians can help contribute to restaurants. They are also encouraged to engage with their favourite restaurants online: leave positive reviews, follow their social media channels, and like/share their posts. Every little bit helps make a difference!

Canada’s robust and diverse culinary scene is an integral part of our national identity. Find out where to order here, and visit CanadaTakeout.com for more information on how Canadians can support their local restaurants.

“Canadian farmers enjoy a longstanding partnership with our restaurants and rely on them to feed Canadians the nutritious and high-quality agricultural products they know and love. We are proud to stand together and encourage all Canadians to support them through this difficult time.” – Pierre Lampron, Chair of Dairy Farmers of Canada

“Farmers are rooted in their communities and know the absolute importance of rallying around their partners and supporting each other. We encourage Canadians to take part in this united show of support for Canadian restaurants and the thousands of Canadians employed by the sector. From ordering takeout or delivery from a local restaurant, to offering an online review or support on social media—every gesture counts.” – Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada

“Restaurants are vital to the social and economic fabric of communities across Canada and an important part of the food supply chain. While friends and families are currently unable to come together around their dining tables, we, as farmers, are proud to come together to support our industry partners in the restaurant industry.” – Darren Ference, Chair of Turkey Farmers of Canada

“Breakfast, lunch or dinner, there is always an opportunity to support Canadian restaurants. We’re calling on Canadians to share this campaign with family and friends across social media using #TakeoutDay, and to order from Canadian restaurants every Wednesday, or Sundays in Quebec while grocery stores are closed.” – Brian Bilkes, Chair of Canadian Hatching Egg Producers

About the dairy, poultry and egg farmers of Canada

Dairy Farmers of Canada, Egg Farmers of Canada, Chicken Farmers of Canada, Turkey Farmers of Canada and Canadian Hatching Egg Producers are the voice of farmers in Canada’s supply-managed dairy, poultry and egg sectors. We are a stabilizing force in rural Canada and a part of Canada’s economic solution, contributing $31 billion to the GDP and supporting over 365,000 jobs.

