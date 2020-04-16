LEN CHAIKIND JOINS WESTERN OIL EXPLORATION’S BOARD OF ADVISORS

Western Oil Exploration Co. Len Chaikind

Shell Oil Executive Backs Disruptive Technology Oil Exploration Company

We’re so pleased to have Len join our team. His level of experience and his connections are vast. He’ll be a powerful addition.” — Lorenzo Ortega, III, CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Len Chaikind has joined Western Oil Exploration’s Board of Advisors as Chairman. Mr. Chaikind has an extensive background in oil and gas international relations. He will be advising Western Oil Exploration in their relationships with global oil companies, both private and sovereign, and helping with investor relations. Larry Ortega, CEO of Western Oil Exploration, said, “We’re so pleased to have Len join our team. His level of experience and his connections are vast. He’ll be a powerful addition.”

Mr. Chaikind worked for Shell for over 35 years in a wide variety of assignments. He was appointed Regional Treasurer for Royal Dutch Shell operations in the Far East and Australasia negotiating and financing over $50 billion of both corporate and major project activities. He developed many significant relationships with key government officials and financial institutions in, Brunei, China, Yemen, France, Switzerland, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia. He also served as an active member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Advisory Board. Since leaving Shell, Mr. Chaikind stays busy with tax-exempt funds, including healthcare, pension plans, and Social Security reforms, and still maintains a strong presence in Washington, DC. He holds an MBA and a BA in Economics from Harvard University. To find out more about Mr. Chaikind go to our website and down the home page to our Leadership section at WesternOilx.com.



Western Oil Exploration is a disruptive technology company using its proprietary technologies and processes to discover major oil and gas fields worldwide. Their innovative technology allows them to optimally drill for oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas to maximize production in every well. Western Oil Exploration uses unique technologies and can identify the exact, within 2%, location of hydrocarbons in aerial extent as well as depth and thickness. With this precision, optimal drilling plans are much easier for geologists and petroleum engineers to design and execute. The current prospect they are working on is within the continental United States and shows the potential to produce over 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent in an 18-square mile field.

