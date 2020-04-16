AgTech Scientific will produce non-hemp based food products at its 1,900,000 square foot greenhouse to aid the country during the COVID-19 supply chain crisis

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, Ky., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic is unprecedented in its impact on the American people. Schools, public facilities, government offices and businesses have closed in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.



In addition to business pauses and closures, a demand for capable companies to take leadership within their respective essential supply chains and keep the engine of the American economy turning is needed now more than ever before.

AgTech Scientific is proud to announce that we will immediately begin utilizing essential employees and greenhouse indoor farming capabilities to serve our nation’s supply chain, to help ease the increasing demand on our food supply systems at this time and beyond. This will not affect AgTech’s ability to supply hemp or hemp derived products. Thanks to the combined management experience under the AgTech umbrella, supply chain disruption, which is commonplace across agricultural industries, was modeled and has allowed the organization to ensure that it consistently keeps more than a one-year supply of raw materials on hand.

Ultra-modern, stable, and controlled growing environments are needed during this pandemic and we believe will continue to be more prevalent in the new economy going forward.

AgTech remains dedicated to protecting employees by encouraging remote work and increasing safety standards for those continuing to work on-site.

We encourage you to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to protect yourself against the virus during this critical time.

About AgTech Scientific

Headquartered in Paris, Kentucky, AgTech Scientific is a large-scale food supplement provider and product manufacturer with hemp derived compounds as its key ingredients for sale in bulk and in its proprietary consumer packaged goods. AgTech Scientific is dedicated to compliance and controlling every channel within its supply chain to ensure full chain of custody for its R2S (Root to Shelf™) brand of products.

The company has two large facilities in Paris, Kentucky within close proximity to each other. The 2,000,000 million sq. ft. greenhouse and ag-processing center allows for year-round indoor cultivation and serves outdoor farming operations in Central Kentucky.

The purpose built 50,000 sq. ft. extraction and manufacturing center (phase 2 completion expected in Q2, 2020) has been designed and is being constructed to meet GMP and ISO standards, producing a variety of bulk T Free formulates and consumer products to mass market scale.

The AgTech family includes partners and subsidiaries in 13 states for additional indoor/outdoor growing, extraction, consumer packaged goods manufacturing and distribution.

In 2017, the company signed agreements with leading U.S. universities to research AgTech’s hemp derived formulates for safety, dosing, efficacy and delivery methods through quantitative and qualitative clinical studies. The first publication date is anticipated by mid-2020.

Watch the following video on AgTech Scientific’s 2019 Harvest here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbI8RonupO8&t=2s

To learn more about AgTech Scientific and see additional content, visit our website at http://www.agtechscientific.com/ or contact corporate communications at:

Jessica Scott

Director of Corporate Communications

jessica@agtechscientific.com

Safe Harbor

Certain statements herein relating to the Company constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, business plans and/or objectives, sales programs, forecasts and projections, assumptions, expectations, and/or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.” Such “forward-looking statements” involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including production and/or sales of hemp derived products, quantities of future hemp products production, anticipated revenues in connection with such sales, the overall projected size of the market, completion and/or expansion of production facilities, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of production not yet determinable, and other key management assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and involve risk and uncertainties relating to the Company’s historical experience with regulatory changes, timeliness of government approvals for the granting of permits and licenses, changes in hemp products prices, actual operating performance of facilities, and other uninsured risks. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Contents are provided for general information purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction. The information in this news release is qualified in its entirety.



