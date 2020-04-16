Chocolate Confectionery Market Size to Hit USD 145.17 Billion by 2026; Chocolate Specialists Such as Hershey and Nestle to Focus on Developing Innovative Offerings, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Mars, Inc., The Hershey Company, Mondelez International, Ferrero SpA, Nestle SA, Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG, Barry Callebaut and more players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chocolate confectionery market size is set to reach USD 145.17 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period. Rising focus by companies on improving chocolate processing and packaging processes will be a crucial factor in the growth of this market, says Fortune Business Insights™ in its recent report, titled “Chocolate Confectionery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dark, Milk, and White), By Category (Premium, Seasonal, and Everyday), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026”. Efficient processing of chocolate items is an uphill task and many chocolate makers are taking efforts to develop sustainable techniques and innovations for chocolate and other confectionery items. For instance, Barry Callebaut partnered with the UK-based packaging expert James Cropper to effectively utilize waste by-products in the packaging process. Callebaut provided James Cropper with cocoa husk, which the latter converted into bio-recyclable paper packaging to be used by Callebaut to wrap their chocolates in. Furthermore, industry leaders are also engaged in integrating advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to optimize agricultural processes involved in cultivating cocoa and coffee. Together, they are driving the chocolate confectionery market trends.

According to the report, the value of this market stood at USD 110.67 billion in 2018. The report also provides the following:

Comprehensive research into the different market drivers and trends;

In-depth study of the various market segments;

Detailed evaluation of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape of the market; and

Thorough assessment of the challenges the market currently faces and is likely to face in the future.





Request For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Chocolate Confectionery Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/chocolate-confectionery-market-100539





Market Driver



Proven Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate to Augment Demand

Chocolate products are not only pleasurable to the taste buds, but they also boast of a variety of health benefits, especially dark chocolate. A study published in Chemistry Central Journal revealed that compared to blueberries and acai berries as well as many other fruits, dark chocolate and cocoa have more antioxidants, flavanols, and polyphenols.

Moreover, a bar of dark chocolate contains substantial amount of fiber, iron, and copper, along with a host of other minerals. Another study published by the National Institutes of Health suggested that dark chocolate reduces blood pressure as the flavanols present in them can stimulate the lining of arteries and lower resistance to blood flow. However, the debate is still ongoing whether the blood pressure-related benefits actually occur and to what extent. Nonetheless, the health advantages of dark chocolate products are largely undeniable, which favors the growth of this market.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market, Click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/chocolate-confectionery-market-100539







Competitive Landscape





Innovation through Focused R&D to Stimulate Competition

The chocolate confectionery market report finds that the competition in this market is set to get redefined and reoriented as leading companies direct their energies towards enhanced R&D activities. This will enable them to create innovative products and cement their position in this market during the forecast period.



List of Key Companies Covered in the Chocolate Confectionery Market Research Report are:

Mars, Inc.

The Hershey Company

Mondelez International

Ferrero SpA

Nestle SA

Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

Barry Callebaut



Regional Analysis



North America to Have Commanding Lead in the Market; Asia-Pacific to Grow Steadily

With a market size of USD 19.17 billion in 2018, North America is an attractive region for chocolate confectionery in the coming years, primarily owing to the deep passion for chocolate snacks and products among the people. Chocolates and other confectioneries are an integral part of festivals in the region as well as a popular choice for gifts and cultural events. Moreover, many manufacturers are customizing their products to meet the rising demand for premium and personalized chocolate items, which is elevating the market potential in the region.

In Asia-Pacific, per capita consumption of chocolate products is increasing as a result of growing disposable income in the region. A large proportion of the young population and evolving taste preferences are having a considerable influence on the growth trajectory of the market in the region.



Quick Buy - Chocolate Confectionery Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100539





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on Chocolate Consumption Pattern Overview on Global Cocoa Production Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnerships, and Investments

Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Dark Milk White By Category Premium Seasonal Everyday By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!



Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/chocolate-confectionery-market-100539





Industry Developments:

July 2019: Nestle declared that it has successfully created a novel 70% dark chocolate product wholly made from the cocoa fruit. The chocolate contains no added sugar as the only ingredients used are the cocoa bean and pulp. The product will be first introduced in Japan under the company’s KitKat brand.





Nestle declared that it has successfully created a novel 70% dark chocolate product wholly made from the cocoa fruit. The chocolate contains no added sugar as the only ingredients used are the cocoa bean and pulp. The product will be first introduced in Japan under the company’s KitKat brand. June 2019: The US-based chocolate maker Mondelez introduced a new variant of its beloved Cadbury Dairy Milk brand in India with 30% less sugar content. The product is developed to align with India’s food and beverage industry regulator FSSAI’s ‘eat right’ initiative for packaged foods.



Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Confectionery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Chocolate, Sugar, and Gums), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, and Online Retails), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Cocoa and Chocolate Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Filled Chocolate), By Application (Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals & Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Snack Food Products Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Bakery Snacks, Frozen Snacks, Confectionery Snacks, Salted Snacks), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Convenience Stores), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Nuts and Seeds Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Nuts, Seeds), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, Cereals and Cereal Products, Processed Dairy Products, Others (Infant Foods, Salads and Others)) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/chocolate-confectionery-market-9757





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.