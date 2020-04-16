There were 711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,031 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: Update by President Uhuru Kenyatta - 16 April, 2020

The number of deaths in Kenya has risen to 11.

53 patients have recovered & discharged.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.