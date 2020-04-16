Coronavirus - Kenya: Update by President Uhuru Kenyatta - 16 April, 2020
The number of deaths in Kenya has risen to 11.
53 patients have recovered & discharged.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
