Coronavirus - Eswatini: Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces First Coronavirus death in the country
Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi has announced that the country has recorded its first COVID-19 death. “The Ministry sadly announces the first death of a COVID19 patient, a 59 year old man who was admitted to the treatment facility on 13 April.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
