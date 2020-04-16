Coronavirus - Eswatini: Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces First Coronavirus death in the country

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi has announced that the country has recorded its first COVID-19 death. “The Ministry sadly announces the first death of a COVID19 patient, a 59 year old man who was admitted to the treatment facility on 13 April.”



