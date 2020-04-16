Global Food Processing Solutions Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

Food Processing Solutions

Executive Summary

The Global Food Processing Solutions Market was valued at USD 58,250.45 million in the year 2019. The food processing industry is characterized by intense competition, with the most reliable firms performing well by focusing on efficiency in terms of fast processing and distribution. The rapid growth of population in the developing countries like China and India are responsible for ready-to-eat food options that fit the urban life style, which is augmenting the global food processing solutions market value.

Among the Product segment in the Food Processing Solutions market, Meat, Poultry and sea food holds the majority share. This is mainly due to several factors like rising awareness about animal protein rich diet and growing demand for processed and convenience goods. Moreover, automated technology in poultry processing also complements the growth of the processed poultry and meat market. Additionally, concern about health and changing lifestyle of people are also key factors for the increased demand in the processed poultry and meat market.

The largest market share of APAC region is mainly attributed to the increasing demand of processed food products in emerging and developing countries including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand; increasing investments from the major global food processors; and burgeoning food and beverages industry, primarily due to the increasing urbanization, huge base of population, growing health awareness, and rising disposable income.

Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Food Processing Solutions Market by Product type (Meat, Poultry & Sea Food, Bakery & Confectionery, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy and Others).

• The report assesses the Food Processing Solutions market by Processing equipment Type (Pre-Processing Equipment, Processing Equipment).

• The Global Food Processing Solutions Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, U.K, China, Japan, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product Type and Processing equipment type. The major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Marel, Tetra Laval, JBT Corporation, Buhler Group, Meyn, GEA Group, SPX Flow, Krones, Middleby Corp, Bucher Industries AG

• The report presents the analysis of Food Processing Solutions market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

• Food Processing Solutions Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

Table of Contents

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Food Processing Solutions: Product Overview

4. Global Food Processing Solutions Market: Sizing and Forecast

5. Global Food Processing Solutions Market Segmentation, By Product Type

6. Global Food Processing Solutions Market Segmentation, By Processing Equipment Type

7. Global Food Processing Solutions Market: Regional Analysis

8. Americas Food Processing Solutions Market: An Analysis

9. Europe Food Processing Solutions Market: An Analysis

10. Asia Pacific Food Processing Solutions Market: An Analysis

11. Global Food Processing Solutions Market Dynamics

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

